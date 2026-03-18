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UAE Reports Ongoing Missile, Drone Interceptions from Iran
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday that its air defense systems are actively intercepting missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, according to statements released through social media.
“The sounds heard in various areas of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, and fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise aircraft,” the UAE Defense Ministry said, confirming the ongoing defensive operations.
The announcement comes amid continued tensions following a joint US-Israel operation against Iran that began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in around 1,300 casualties, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military facilities, causing both casualties and infrastructural damage while disrupting international markets and aviation.
“The sounds heard in various areas of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, and fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise aircraft,” the UAE Defense Ministry said, confirming the ongoing defensive operations.
The announcement comes amid continued tensions following a joint US-Israel operation against Iran that began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in around 1,300 casualties, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military facilities, causing both casualties and infrastructural damage while disrupting international markets and aviation.
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