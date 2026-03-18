Bank Of Tanzania Joins Africa Finance Corporation As Equity Shareholder, Strengthening Sovereign Support And Shareholder Diversification

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, March 18, 2026/APO Group/ --

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) ( ), the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that the Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has made an equity investment in the Corporation, becoming a sovereign shareholder and further strengthening AFC's diversified capital base and pan-African ownership structure.

The investment reflects growing sovereign confidence in AFC's mandate to mobilise long-term capital for critical infrastructure and industrial development projects across Africa. It also reinforces the Corporation's strong institutional positioning following its recent A (Positive Outlook) credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, which highlighted AFC's robust capital structure, strong shareholder support, and consistent track record of delivering transformational projects across the continent.

The addition of the Bank of Tanzania further enhances AFC's shareholder diversification strategy, deepening participation from African sovereign institutions and central banks, while reinforcing the Corporation's role as a trusted partner for governments seeking to accelerate economic transformation through infrastructure-led growth.

The investment comes at a time when African economies are witnessing rising demand for development capital to support industrialisation, energy transition, logistics connectivity, and value-added manufacturing. AFC's model, anchored on strong sovereign backing and access to global capital markets, continues to position the Corporation as a critical channel for directing capital into high-impact, bankable projects across Africa.

In Tanzania, AFC remains committed to scaling its support through sovereign financing and financial institution partnerships that support national development priorities. These include sovereign budget support facilities to the Ministry of Finance and Planning, as well as trade finance lines to local financial institutions to strengthen liquidity, facilitate trade, and support private sector activity. These investments will solidify AFC's continued partnership with Tanzania in advancing economic stability and enabling long-term infrastructure and industrial development.

Commenting on the equity investment, Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, said:“We are honoured by this decision and value it as a strong vote of confidence in AFC's mandate and track record. BOT's commitment reinforces the strategic importance of African-led institutions that can mobilise long-term capital at scale for bankable infrastructure and industrialisation projects across the continent.”

He added:“The Bank of Tanzania's investment further strengthens our sovereign shareholder base and reflects the growing recognition of AFC as a reliable partner in bridging Africa's infrastructure gap and fostering sustainable development across the continent. We look forward to deepening our engagement in Tanzania and supporting priority sectors that drive industrial growth, regional integration, and long-term economic resilience.”

H.E. Emmanuel Tutuba, Governor of the Bank of Tanzania, said:“Africa Finance Corporation has demonstrated a strong track record in mobilising long-term capital for infrastructure and industrial development across the continent. Our investment reflects confidence in AFC's model and aligns with Tanzania's priorities to strengthen economic resilience, support private sector growth, and advance sustainable development through strategic partnerships.”

Through its expanding shareholder base and strong sovereign partnerships, AFC continues to advance its strategy of mobilising domestic and international capital into Africa's most critical infrastructure assets, supporting sustainable economic growth and enhancing the continent's competitiveness in global value chains.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

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Africa Finance Corporation

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About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC's approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of energy, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 48 member countries and has invested over US$19 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.

AFC is rated A (Positive Outlook) by S&P Global Ratings; rated A3 (Stable Outlook) by Moody's Ratings; A+ (Stable Outlook) by Japan Credit Rating Agency; AAAspc (Stable Outlook) by S&P Ratings (China) Co., Ltd.; and AAA (Stable Outlook) by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co. Ltd. (CCXI).