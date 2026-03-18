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Türkiye Observes International Day to Combat Islamophobia
(MENAFN) Türkiye marked the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Saturday, commemorating the victims of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks and urging stronger global measures against intolerance and discrimination targeting Muslims.
In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the Foreign Ministry highlighted the seventh anniversary of the March 15, 2019 terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, emphasizing respect for the victims.
The attack, the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history, claimed 51 lives and left 40 injured at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre. Among the deceased was a Turkish citizen. The ministry described the incident as a heinous act of terrorism.
“On the seventh anniversary of the despicable terrorist attack that took place on March 15, 2019 in Christchurch, we commemorate with respect the 51 people who lost their lives, including one of our citizens, and pray for God’s mercy upon them,” the statement said.
The ministry stressed that the international community must adopt a firm and unified stance against intolerance, discrimination, and violence directed at Muslims worldwide. It added that the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed on March 15, serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to confront crimes against human dignity.
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to international cooperation in combating all forms of racism and discrimination. Reports note that in 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus establishing March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the Foreign Ministry highlighted the seventh anniversary of the March 15, 2019 terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, emphasizing respect for the victims.
The attack, the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history, claimed 51 lives and left 40 injured at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre. Among the deceased was a Turkish citizen. The ministry described the incident as a heinous act of terrorism.
“On the seventh anniversary of the despicable terrorist attack that took place on March 15, 2019 in Christchurch, we commemorate with respect the 51 people who lost their lives, including one of our citizens, and pray for God’s mercy upon them,” the statement said.
The ministry stressed that the international community must adopt a firm and unified stance against intolerance, discrimination, and violence directed at Muslims worldwide. It added that the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed on March 15, serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to confront crimes against human dignity.
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to international cooperation in combating all forms of racism and discrimination. Reports note that in 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus establishing March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
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