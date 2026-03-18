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Damage Details Emerge After Fire on US Navy’s Largest Warship
(MENAFN) Hundreds of U.S. service members aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford were left without beds after a fire broke out last week, according to reports.
U.S. Central Command described the incident as “not combat-related” and confirmed that the ship’s propulsion systems were not affected. The Gerald R. Ford is the largest vessel in the U.S. Navy, carrying more than 4,500 sailors and pilots, and is participating in U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran.
Reports indicate it took more than 30 hours to extinguish the fire, which originated in the ship’s main laundry area. Dozens of crew members suffered smoke inhalation, and over 600 sailors lost their bunks, sleeping on floors and tables since the incident. Many have been unable to do laundry.
The aircraft carrier was deployed to the Middle East after participating in the military incursion in Venezuela in January, which resulted in the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro. It is now entering its tenth month of deployment, with the crew expecting the mission to continue into May. Typically, aircraft carriers operate for six months before long port calls for maintenance and shore leave.
Previous reports noted that the $13 billion lead ship of its class, commissioned in 2017, has experienced recurring toilet problems. Its sewage system, similar to those in commercial aircraft, is undersized and prone to clogging. Acid flushing to remove calcium buildup costs around $400,000 and can only be performed in port.
U.S. Central Command described the incident as “not combat-related” and confirmed that the ship’s propulsion systems were not affected. The Gerald R. Ford is the largest vessel in the U.S. Navy, carrying more than 4,500 sailors and pilots, and is participating in U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran.
Reports indicate it took more than 30 hours to extinguish the fire, which originated in the ship’s main laundry area. Dozens of crew members suffered smoke inhalation, and over 600 sailors lost their bunks, sleeping on floors and tables since the incident. Many have been unable to do laundry.
The aircraft carrier was deployed to the Middle East after participating in the military incursion in Venezuela in January, which resulted in the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro. It is now entering its tenth month of deployment, with the crew expecting the mission to continue into May. Typically, aircraft carriers operate for six months before long port calls for maintenance and shore leave.
Previous reports noted that the $13 billion lead ship of its class, commissioned in 2017, has experienced recurring toilet problems. Its sewage system, similar to those in commercial aircraft, is undersized and prone to clogging. Acid flushing to remove calcium buildup costs around $400,000 and can only be performed in port.
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