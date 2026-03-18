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Türkiye Welcomes Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry expressed support on Monday for the constitutional referendum conducted in Kazakhstan on Sunday, highlighting that Turkish observers were present and noting that the voting occurred in a “peaceful and calm” atmosphere.
“We hope that the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan adopted as a result of the referendum will be auspicious for Kazakhstan,” the ministry stated on its official website.
The referendum resulted in approval of a new constitution that reorganizes Parliament and reinstates the office of vice president. According to the reforms, the president will gain the authority to appoint the vice president along with several other senior officials.
Reports indicate that over 87% of participating voters supported the constitutional changes, with turnout reaching 73%, according to Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the vote as a landmark moment for the country: “Today we witnessed a truly historic event for our country. The citizens of Kazakhstan took part in the referendum and supported constitutional reform. They cast their vote for the future of our homeland,” Tokayev said.
“We hope that the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan adopted as a result of the referendum will be auspicious for Kazakhstan,” the ministry stated on its official website.
The referendum resulted in approval of a new constitution that reorganizes Parliament and reinstates the office of vice president. According to the reforms, the president will gain the authority to appoint the vice president along with several other senior officials.
Reports indicate that over 87% of participating voters supported the constitutional changes, with turnout reaching 73%, according to Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the vote as a landmark moment for the country: “Today we witnessed a truly historic event for our country. The citizens of Kazakhstan took part in the referendum and supported constitutional reform. They cast their vote for the future of our homeland,” Tokayev said.
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