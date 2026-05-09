Fresh Spell Of Thunderstorm Predicted For North Rainfall Alert Issued In Delhi For Monday Check Full IMD Forecast

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of thunderstorms over Northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, from Monday, 11 May, onwards. Heavy rainfall has also been predicted for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the upcoming week.

The weather agency has also predicted heat wave conditions over West Rajasthan and Gujarat till 15 May, and over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 12-13 May.

Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir: Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30 to 50 kmph on 10 May. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand: A new weather system will bring widespread rain and snowfall, packing stronger winds of 40 to 50 kmph from 11-14 May. During this fresh wet spell, isolated hailstorms are likely to hit Jammu & Kashmir on 11-12 May, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 12-13 May. The system will also bring isolated light rainfall to the northern plains, affecting Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from 11-14 May, and spreading across Uttar Pradesh between 12-14 May. Maharashtra will experience isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph on Sunday. Similar thunderstorm and gusty wind activity will affect South Interior Karnataka till 11 May, while Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka will experience these conditions on Sunday. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala throughout the upcoming week, with heavy rains also hitting Lakshadweep on Sunday, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 14-15 May. Intense spells of very heavy rainfall are specifically predicted for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on 9 May, 14 May, and 15 May, and for Kerala on 14 and 15 May.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and 30 to 50 kmph gusty winds throughout the week. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands, along with Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30 to 50 kmph until 15 May. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast for Assam and Meghalaya from 11 to 15 May, Arunachal Pradesh from 12 to 15 May, and across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between 13 and 15 May.

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The IMD warned of a strong possibility of heatwave conditions in some parts of western Rajasthan over the next five to six days. In Jaipur, the Met Dept said, both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state over the next few days.

The weather agency said under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, isolated areas in Bikaner division, the Shekhawati region and northern parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions may receive light rain and thunderstorms on 11-12 May, while the weather is expected to remain largely dry in the rest of the state.

West Madhya Pradesh is also likely to experience heatwave conditions on 12-13 May and Gujarat till 14 May.

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On Sunday, Delhi is expected to see a clear sky, with a slightly cooler than usual maximum temperature for this time of year (1.5°C to 3°C below normal). The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi on 10 May are likely to be in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius and 25-27degrees Celsius.

The weather agency issued a yellow alert for rainfall for Monday and Tuesday, 11-12 May, warning of possible rain and thunderstorms.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Sunday. In Delhi, very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph, even gusting to 50 kmph, is expected on Monday and Tuesday,” an IMD official said.