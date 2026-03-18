Macau Woman Hospitalised After Being Startled By Humanoid Robot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Hong Kong: A woman on an evening walk in Macau was briefly hospitalised after a humanoid robot startled her and left her feeling unwell, police told AFP on Wednesday.

Police said they had received a call for assistance for the woman, who "was startled when she suddenly noticed a robot behind her while using her mobile phone".

Video widely shared online showed a woman angrily confronting a robot as it waved its metallic arms at her, while a crowd of curious onlookers gathered around.

"With so many other things to do, why bother me? Are you crazy?" the woman yelled at the unperturbed bot in Cantonese, as she gestured agitatedly towards it.

The woman did not suffer injuries and there had been no physical contact with the robot, but she required hospital treatment, police said in a statement.

"She has since been discharged and has not pressed charges regarding the incident," which took place earlier this month, the statement said.

Social media videos showed officers leading a forlorn robot away, though police stressed they "did not seize" the bot.

The robot was operated by a Macanese man in his 50s, who said he was conducting a test and intended to use it for promoting his business.

Police said they reminded him to stay vigilant while operating the robot to "avoid causing danger or alarm" to passersby.

The robot in the images resembled a humanoid model made by Chinese startup Unitree.

Beijing has encouraged domestic firms to develop humanoids, in the hopes of leading the global robotics industry.

These increasingly dexterous robots have proven themselves capable of performing choreographed dances, participating in races, and even able to land backflips.

But fully automated robots are still a rare sight, with most impressive displays pre-programmed or remotely operated.