MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bayridge Resources Advances Community Engagement Ahead of 2026 Program at the Baker Lake Uranium Project, Nunavut

March 18, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: Bayridge Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent corporate activities completed in Baker Lake, Nunavut, in advance of its proposed 2026 early-stage exploration program (the "Program") at its Baker Lake Uranium Project (the "Project"), located approximately 65 kilometres southeast of the community in the Kivalliq Region.

The first major community engagement program was conducted from March 10 to March 13, 2026, by Vice President of Exploration, Mark Richardson, and Community Engagement Lead, Kasey Stone. The purpose of the visit was to engage with local stakeholders, share information regarding the proposed Program, and gather community input prior to the commencement of field activities.

"We are committed to meaningful and early engagement with the Baker Lake community as we advance the Project," said Mark Richardson, Vice President of Exploration. "The feedback we received during our recent visit was invaluable and has already informed our planning, including the decision to exclude areas identified as important to the community. We appreciate the openness of the discussions and look forward to continuing an open discussion with all key stakeholders".

Community Information Session

On the evening of March 11, 2026, the Company hosted a public information session at the Baker Lake Community Hall, which was attended by more than 100 community members.

The session provided an opportunity for community members to learn about the proposed Program, ask questions, and provide feedback. An Inuktitut interpreter was present to ensure accessibility of information. Community members were also invited to review Project maps and provide input on land use and areas of concern.

Ongoing Engagement

In addition to formal meetings, the Company engaged with community members through informal discussions during the visit to further understand local perspectives. Feedback received will be considered in the planning and execution of the proposed 2026 Program.

"It was important for us to be in the community early, before any work takes place, to listen and learn directly from local knowledge holders," said Kasey Stone, Community Engagement Lead. "The conversations we had both in formal meetings and with community members will play an important role in shaping how we move forward. We are committed to maintaining open and transparent communication throughout all stages of the Project."

Regulatory Update

The Project has now entered the screening phase with the Nunavut Impact Review Board ("NIRB"). Community engagement is a key component of the regulatory process, and the Company will continue to engage with local organizations and stakeholders as the review progresses.

Mark Richardson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. The 51% owned Baker Lake Uranium Project consists of 83 contiguous claims in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, covering 619 km2. Exploration has defined a 75 km unconformity with multiple uranium targets, supported by modern drilling and airborne geophysical surveys. Bayridge has also earned a 40% Interest in the 1,337 ha Waterbury East project, that is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

For more information, please contact:

Saf Dhillon

President & Chief Executive Officer

Bayridge Resources Corp.

Email: ...

Tel: (604) 484-3031

Forward-looking information

This release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Bayridge Resources Corp.