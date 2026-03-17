Don Dubois Releases Inspiring Memoir Late To The Harvest One Man's Journey From Suffering To Salvation

Author and environmental steward Don DuBois announces the release of his debut book Late To The Harvest One Man's Journey From Suffering To Salvation, a deeply personal and faith centered account of suffering, spiritual renewal, and the rediscovery of purpose through Christ.

Late To The Harvest chronicles DuBois's return to his Catholic faith during a prolonged season of physical and emotional hardship. Drawing from real life experiences both past and present, the book reflects an honest and vulnerable journey toward healing and wholeness through surrender to God. Anchored in spiritual insights inspired by writers Matthew Kelly and Oswald Chambers, the narrative offers readers hope, clarity, and reassurance during times of illness and personal crisis.

At its heart, the book delivers a powerful message of trust and surrender. DuBois invites readers to embrace the presence of the Holy Spirit, to recognize suffering as a pathway rather than a punishment, and to believe firmly that God's love never falters. Through reflection and lived experience, the author reminds readers that it is never too early and never too late to answer a God given calling.

Don DuBois has spent more than forty years working in the environmental field as a professional forest steward and land manager throughout southern New England. He continues to serve private, public, and nonprofit landowners as a consulting forester while writing part time. He resides in Connecticut with his wife.

Late To The Harvest is DuBois's first published work. His second book, Early To Rise, a prequel to this release, is scheduled for publication in 2026.

More information about the book and the author can be found at .

Global Book Network - Don DuBois, Author of Late to The Harvest





