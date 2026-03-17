Polycarbonate Vs High-Index Lenses: What's The Difference?

In this guide, we'll break down the key differences between polycarbonate and high-index lenses in terms of:

material, thickness, weight, impact resistance, optical performance, and ideal use cases.

1. What Are Polycarbonate Lenses?

Polycarbonate lenses are made from a thermoplastic material originally developed for aerospace applications. Today, Polycarbonate lenses are widely used in eyewear due to their high impact resistance and lightweight properties.

Key Features of Polycarbonate lenses:



Refractive index: 1.59

Extremely impact-resistant (up to 10x stronger than standard plastic lenses)

Lightweight and comfortable Ideal for safety glasses, sports eyewear, and children's glasses

Because of their durability, polycarbonate lenses are often required for industrial safety standards and protective eyewear.

2. What Are High-Index Lenses?











High-index lenses are designed for people with High prescriptions. They use advanced optical materials that bend light more efficiently. This allows lenses to be thinner and flatter than standard plastic or polycarbonate lenses.

At H&C Optik, our high-index lenses are produced using MR series materials: MR-7 and MR-8

MR-7 High-Index Lenses



Refractive index: 1.67

Ultra-thin lens design for strong prescriptions

Strong durability

Good optical clarity with stable Abbe value Suitable for mid to high prescriptions

MR-8 High-Index Lenses



Refractive index: 1.60

Ultra-thin lens design for strong prescriptions

Reduced edge thickness for improved aesthetics

Ideal for high-end markets Commonly used in rimless designs

The higher the index, the thinner the lens-making high-index lenses popular in premium optical markets.

3. Polycarbonate vs High-Index: Key Differences