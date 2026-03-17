Polycarbonate Vs High-Index Lenses: What's The Difference?
|Feature
|Polycarbonate Lenses
|High-Index Lenses
|Refractive Index
|1.59
|1.67 (MR-7) / 1.60 (MR-8)
|Thickness
|Medium
|Thinner (especially for strong prescriptions)
|Impact Resistance
|⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
|⭐ ⭐ ⭐
|Optical Clarity
|Good
|Very good
|Abbe Value
|-30
|32–42 (varies by index)
|Weight
|Very light
|Light
|Best For
|Safety, kids, sports
|High prescriptions, fashion eyewear
|Cost
|Lower
|Higher
4. Which Lenses Are Better?There is no single "better" option - the best choice depends on the wearer's needs:
Choose Polycarbonate Lenses If:
-
Impact resistance is the top priority
The lenses are for children or sports users
You need safety eyewear
Cost control is important
Choose High-Index Lenses If:
-
The prescription is strong (−4.00 or higher)
Cosmetic appearance matters
Thinner, more refined lenses are preferred
The eyewear is positioned as fashion-focused
5. Which Lens Is Better for Wholesalers and Optical Brands?
For lens wholesalers and optical distributors, offering both polycarbonate and high-index lenses is the best strategy:
-
Polycarbonate lenses are ideal for 1) volume orders, 2) safety programs, 3) emerging markets
High-index lenses cater to 1) optical chains, 2) private labels, 3) premium customers
At H&C Optik, we manufacture and supply polycarbonate lenses and high-index lenses (1.61 / 1.67 / 1.74) with consistent quality!
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