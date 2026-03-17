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Polycarbonate Vs High-Index Lenses: What's The Difference?


2026-03-17 03:03:57
(MENAFN- GetNews) When choosing the right optical lenses, polycarbonate lenses and high-index lenses are two of the most commonly compared options.

In this guide, we'll break down the key differences between polycarbonate and high-index lenses in terms of:

material, thickness, weight, impact resistance, optical performance, and ideal use cases.

1. What Are Polycarbonate Lenses?

Polycarbonate lenses are made from a thermoplastic material originally developed for aerospace applications. Today, Polycarbonate lenses are widely used in eyewear due to their high impact resistance and lightweight properties.

Key Features of Polycarbonate lenses:

  • Refractive index: 1.59
  • Extremely impact-resistant (up to 10x stronger than standard plastic lenses)
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Ideal for safety glasses, sports eyewear, and children's glasses

Because of their durability, polycarbonate lenses are often required for industrial safety standards and protective eyewear.

2. What Are High-Index Lenses?





High-index lenses are designed for people with High prescriptions. They use advanced optical materials that bend light more efficiently. This allows lenses to be thinner and flatter than standard plastic or polycarbonate lenses.

At H&C Optik, our high-index lenses are produced using MR series materials: MR-7 and MR-8

MR-7 High-Index Lenses

  • Refractive index: 1.67
  • Ultra-thin lens design for strong prescriptions
  • Strong durability
  • Good optical clarity with stable Abbe value
  • Suitable for mid to high prescriptions

MR-8 High-Index Lenses

  • Refractive index: 1.60
  • Ultra-thin lens design for strong prescriptions
  • Reduced edge thickness for improved aesthetics
  • Ideal for high-end markets
  • Commonly used in rimless designs

The higher the index, the thinner the lens-making high-index lenses popular in premium optical markets.

3. Polycarbonate vs High-Index: Key Differences

FeaturePolycarbonate LensesHigh-Index Lenses
Refractive Index 1.59 1.67 (MR-7) / 1.60 (MR-8)
Thickness Medium Thinner (especially for strong prescriptions)
Impact Resistance ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
Optical Clarity Good Very good
Abbe Value -30 32–42 (varies by index)
Weight Very light Light
Best For Safety, kids, sports High prescriptions, fashion eyewear
Cost Lower Higher

4. Which Lenses Are Better?There is no single "better" option - the best choice depends on the wearer's needs:

Choose Polycarbonate Lenses If:

  • Impact resistance is the top priority
  • The lenses are for children or sports users
  • You need safety eyewear
  • Cost control is important

Choose High-Index Lenses If:

  • The prescription is strong (−4.00 or higher)
  • Cosmetic appearance matters
  • Thinner, more refined lenses are preferred
  • The eyewear is positioned as fashion-focused

5. Which Lens Is Better for Wholesalers and Optical Brands?

For lens wholesalers and optical distributors, offering both polycarbonate and high-index lenses is the best strategy:

  • Polycarbonate lenses are ideal for 1) volume orders, 2) safety programs, 3) emerging markets
  • High-index lenses cater to 1) optical chains, 2) private labels, 3) premium customers

At H&C Optik, we manufacture and supply polycarbonate lenses and high-index lenses (1.61 / 1.67 / 1.74) with consistent quality!

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