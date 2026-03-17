Goguardian Hall Pass Adds New Features To Enhance Campus Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest enhancements coordinate emergency response, hallway insights, and secure SIS integration to strengthen campus oversight

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian, a leading K-12 digital learning solutions provider, today announced a comprehensive set of new features for GoGuardian Hall Pass that bridge physical safety protocols with digital coordination. The new capabilities help school administrators and staff respond faster during emergencies, gain deeper insights into hallway behavior, and streamline secure authentication through enhanced SIS integration.

School leaders face growing pressure to maintain consistent safety enforcement, reduce hallway congestion, and ensure rapid accountability during drills and incidents. Many schools rely on disconnected systems that require manual processes, lack visibility, and create gaps between policy and enforcement. GoGuardian Hall Pass' new enhancements address these challenges through three integrated pillars: Seamless Response, Seamless Insights, and Seamless Integration.

Seamless Response

Emergency Mode allows administrators to activate a site-wide safety state with one click during drills or incidents. When activated, all active passes automatically end with timestamps saved, future passes are restricted, and students move into a Check-In view. Staff can quickly check students in as they return to class, with check-ins broadcast to all administrators and staff for accountability.

Allowed destinations enables schools to group rooms by type (such as bathrooms, nurse's office, or library) and set approved destinations based on a student's originating location, which prevents unauthorized roaming.

Seamless Insights

Writeups provide a simple way to document student behavior incidents directly within Hall Pass. Staff can create a writeup for one or multiple students, include details about what happened, and optionally link it to a related hall pass, eliminating the need to switch between separate documentation systems.

Pass usage stats empower staff and administrators to view a student's daily, weekly, and monthly usage statistics directly within the pass creation screen, providing immediate context on student behavior patterns before a pass is issued.

Seamless Integration

Enhanced Clever and ClassLink SIS integration automates badge mapping and adds Student ID authentication in Kiosk Mode. This streamlines setup for administrators while increasing security for students by seamlessly linking physical ID badges to digital profiles.

Changelog provides administrators direct visibility into feature updates, minor improvements, and bug fixes within Hall Pass, ensuring IT teams stay informed about how their safety tools are evolving.

"School leaders need tools that work together, not in silos," said Manny Sevillano, Director of Product Management for New Products at GoGuardian. "These six features transform Hall Pass from a digital pass tool into a campus safety coordination platform. Whether responding to an emergency, understanding student patterns, or securing Kiosk authentication, schools now have seamless workflows that save time and strengthen oversight."

The new features are available immediately to all GoGuardian Hall Pass customers at no additional cost. Schools interested in learning more about GoGuardian Hall Pass can visit .

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide-representing 50% of all public and private K-12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian's curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning, is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic-all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student's needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.

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GoGuardian Corporate Communications

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