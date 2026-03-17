XRP, Ethereum Outpace Bitcoin After BTC's Jump To $76,000 Sparks $461M Liquidations



Bitcoin's upswing to nearly $76,000 trigged $491 million liquidations, with shorts accounting for the majority.

XRP and Ethereum led gains among crypto majors on Tuesday morning while the broader cryptocurrency market held above $2.6 trillion. All three tokens saw an uptick in retail chatter on Stocktwits over the past day.

Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to hold $74,000 on Tuesday morning, while Ripple's XRP (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH) continued to outperform the apex cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies continued to hold strong while equities dipped in pre-market trade, and gold prices edged lower after tensions between the U.S. and Iran sent oil prices back above $100, following President Donald Trump's comments indicating that there may be issues with the U.S.-backed plan to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The overall cryptocurrency market edged 0.3% higher in the last 24 hours, holding above $2.6 trillion. Bitcoin's climb to nearly $76,000 on Monday night and subsequent paring of gains led to $491 million in crypto bets being wiped out. CoinGlass data showed that most were short positions, totaling around $326 million.

Bitcoin's price was trading at around $73,600 in early morning trade, up 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for the cryptocurrency remained in 'bullish' territory over the past day. Chatter increased to 'normal' from 'low' levels.

While some users on the platform think that Bitcoin has bottomed out and is poised to post gains moving forward, others believe that BTC is likely to reverse gains and find lower lows before the bear market subsides.

Altcoins Lead Gains In Latest Crypto Rally

XRP and Ethereum led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Tuesday morning. XRP's price rose 2.6% and held above the $1.50 mark after reaching an intra-day high of $1.60. The altcoin remains nearly 60% below its record high of $3.65 seen in July last year. Retail sentiment around XRP on Stocktwits flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' territory over the past day, and chatter climbed to 'high' from 'normal' levels.

Ethereum's price gained 2.5% in the last 24 hours to $2,300, still 50% below its record high of nearly $5,000 from August 2025. The leading altcoin also saw an uptick in chatter to 'high' from 'normal' levels over the past day. Retail sentiment remained in the 'bullish' zone.

Fallout from the U.S-Iran war continues to shape retail sentiment, with the cryptocurrency faring better than equities and gold in the last 2 weeks. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up as much as 3.66% in pre-market trade, trading at nearly $120 after Trump suggested some countries were“less than enthusiastic” about a plan to help escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. On Stocktwits, USO saw retail sentiment dip to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day, but chatter remained at 'extremely high' levels.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) edged 0.10% lower, with retail sentiment trending in 'extremely bearish' territory over the past day, even as chatter remained at 'high' levels.

Read also: Bitcoin's Breakout Sparks Fresh Rally In Crypto Stocks: BMNR Leads Gains In Pre-Market

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