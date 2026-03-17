MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Smooth Rock Announces Additions to Management Team

March 17, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SMRV) (OTC Pink: SMRVF) (" Smooth Rock " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of current director, Mr. Michael Ruggles as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donald Gordon as a director of the Company, both effective immediately.

Michael Ruggles - President & CEO

Mr. Ruggles brings over two decades of proven leadership in the financial services sector, with deep expertise in merchant banking, corporate restructurings, and investment strategy. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer at Arrow Park Capital - a merchant bank specializing in corporate restructurings and capital markets advisory, he oversees daily operations and led strategy development to drive client value in complex investment environment. Throughout his career, Mr. Ruggles has held pivotal roles spanning equity research, marketing, and investor relations, where he developed market analyses and investor communications that support stakeholder engagement through transformative corporate phases.

"I am thrilled to join Smooth Rock at such a pivotal moment in its development and the current resurgent natural resource markets," said Mr. Ruggles. "Smooth Rock holds some of the premier underdeveloped gold and mineral exploration projects in the heart of Nevada's prolific Walker Lane Trend. With Palmetto's large land position and existing NI 43-101 gold & silver mineral resource estimate, and Giroux's extensive historical workings, hosting multi minerals, our focus will be to accelerate exploration programs, including resource expansion."

Donald Gordon, CFA - Director

Mr. Don Gordon, BA, MBA, CFA, has over 40 years of experience in corporate finance and capital markets. As an independent consultant since 2000, he has provided corporate finance consulting, CFO services, due diligence support to investment dealers and dozens of issuers. Early in his career Mr. Gordon held an executive position as Director of Corporate Finance and Listings at the Vancouver Stock Exchange, the predecessor to the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). He later represented the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in Vancouver, opening its local office and serving for over five years. He is a past President of the Vancouver Society of Financial Analysts and serves as a director for a number of public and private companies.

Management Transition

Mr. Christos Doulis, outgoing President & CEO, will remain on the board of directors of the Company, the Board thanks Mr. Doulis for his many contributions to the Company.

Christopher Hobbs, Chief Financial Officer of Smooth Rock, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Michael and Donald to our management team and board, respectively. They bring a wealth of capital markets experience to the Company and have helped guide numerous Canadian companies through many stages of exploration and development into successful ventures. We look forward to working together in these very robust resource markets."

About Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.

Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. is a US-based exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in the prolific Walker Lane mineral belt in Nevada. The Company holds a 100% undivided interest in the Palmetto Gold Project, that consists of 116 unpatented mining claims totalling 2217 acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Project hosts a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimation (WSP Canada Inc. McCraken 10-15-2020). Palmetto has benefitted from significant exploration by several major operators over the years, including, Newmont Gold, Phelps Dodge Corp, Romarco Minerals, and most recently by ML Gold Corp. The initial "Discovery Hole" was drilled by Phelps Dodge in 1988, with bonanza gold-silver veins subsequently drilled by Romarco Minerals between 1997 and 2002.

For more information, visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Chris Hobbs, CFO & Director

Tel: 888 909-5548

Email: ...

Website:

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Source: Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.