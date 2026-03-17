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US Warship Approaches Strait of Malacca Amid Escalating Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) A U.S. Navy warship, reportedly carrying thousands of Marines and sailors, is approaching the Strait of Malacca as it heads toward the Middle East, according to maritime tracking reports on Tuesday. The deployment comes amid the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Israel against Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks.
Officials confirmed that the warship is being sent to the region but did not disclose its precise destination or mission, as stated by reports.
Tensions have intensified since late February, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched a coordinated offensive on Iran, resulting in roughly 1,300 casualties, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. military assets. These actions have caused civilian and military casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted both global markets and aviation routes.
Officials confirmed that the warship is being sent to the region but did not disclose its precise destination or mission, as stated by reports.
Tensions have intensified since late February, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched a coordinated offensive on Iran, resulting in roughly 1,300 casualties, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. military assets. These actions have caused civilian and military casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted both global markets and aviation routes.
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