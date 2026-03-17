Igns And ACHC Launch New Distinction To Elevate Standards In Immunoglobulin Therapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARY, N.C., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) has partnered with the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS) to launch the Distinction in Immunoglobulin Therapy. This new Distinction offers specialty and infusion pharmacies a formal path to demonstrate advanced clinical and operational excellence in the delivery of immunoglobulin (Ig) therapy across all sites of care.

“This partnership is an important step toward improving patient safety in Ig therapy,” said Matt Hughes, Vice President of ACHC Community Care Services.“IgNS is the only national standards-setting organization dedicated to advancing the practice of Ig therapy and biologics across clinical specialties and sites of care. The Society's focus on clinician preparation and competencies is an ideal complement to ACHC's focus on achievement and maintenance of quality and safety standards at the organizational level.”

“The Distinction in Immunoglobulin Therapy reflects the future of Ig therapy, one that prioritizes rigorous clinical practice standards, patient safety, interdisciplinary collaboration, and true excellence in the delivery of Ig therapy,” said Luba Sobolevsky, PharmD, IgCP®, President and CEO of IgNS.“We're proud to work alongside ACHC to offer a path for infusion providers to attain this prestigious designation and raise the bar for the industry. Most importantly, this program protects the patients who depend on this life-saving therapy and deserve the highest quality clinical care at every single infusion.”

Developed in response to the growing demand for clinical excellence, safety, efficacy and accountability, the Distinction ensures the delivery of life-saving Ig therapy to patients with multiple immune-mediated disorders. As the highly specialized field of Ig therapy continues to expand due to improved diagnostic methodologies, new clinical indications, and increasing access across sites of care, formal accreditation parameters are crucial to guide practice, ensure safety, and reinforce best practices across the continuum of care.

"Rooted in real-world clinical practice, the Distinction in Immunoglobulin Therapy directly addresses the challenges and responsibilities faced by today's infusion clinicians," said Amy Clarke, DNP, RN, IgCN®, Chief Clinical Officer of IgNS.“It ensures that providers are equipped to deliver high-quality care, while also supporting safe administration, patient-centered outcomes, and long-term therapy success.”

About the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS)

The Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS) is the only national standards-setting organization dedicated to advancing the practice of immunoglobulin (Ig) therapy and immune-targeting biologics across clinical specialties and sites of care. Representing over 35,000 healthcare professionals and 9,000 patients, IgNS delivers evidence-based Standards of Practice, specialized education, professional credentialing, and essential resources to elevate clinical care and improve patient outcomes. Through collaboration with leading clinicians and industry stakeholders, IgNS fosters innovation, interdisciplinary engagement, and continuous advancement in Ig therapy and biologics.

For more information, visit ig-ns.

About ACHC

Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is a nonprofit organization promoting safe, high quality patient care and operational excellence through accreditation and related education that spans the continuum of care. ACHC develops solutions trusted by providers and suppliers internationally and is committed to delivering exceptional, personalized service and a positive, collaborative accreditation experience tailored to individual needs. ACHC holds CMS deeming authority for multiple programs and offers a full range of accreditation and certification programs, giving organizations a partner that delivers value, support, and superior customer service.

For information on THE Accreditation CHOICE for Health Care, visit.

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With ACHC Infusion Pharmacy or Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation as the foundation, and robust clinical credentialing (IgCN® and IgCP®) in alignment with the IgNS