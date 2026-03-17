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France Confronts Missile Supply Strain
(MENAFN) France is reportedly experiencing a shortage of MICA air-to-air missiles as its Rafale fighter jets continue carrying out interceptions of Iranian drones over the United Arab Emirates, according to reports.
Sustained operational activity has significantly depleted available missile stockpiles, prompting concern among defense officials about maintaining adequate reserves. The situation has sparked internal discussions in Paris over how to sustain current military engagements while ensuring long-term preparedness.
The development comes amid a broader escalation in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began in late February. Those operations have resulted in over 1,300 deaths, including the country’s then-supreme leader, as stated by reports.
In retaliation, Iran has launched a series of drone and missile attacks targeting multiple countries across the region, including Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military bases. These actions have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and contributed to disruptions in global markets and aviation, according to reports.
Sustained operational activity has significantly depleted available missile stockpiles, prompting concern among defense officials about maintaining adequate reserves. The situation has sparked internal discussions in Paris over how to sustain current military engagements while ensuring long-term preparedness.
The development comes amid a broader escalation in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began in late February. Those operations have resulted in over 1,300 deaths, including the country’s then-supreme leader, as stated by reports.
In retaliation, Iran has launched a series of drone and missile attacks targeting multiple countries across the region, including Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military bases. These actions have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and contributed to disruptions in global markets and aviation, according to reports.
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