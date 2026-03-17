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Iraqi Militias Report Several Strikes on US Bases
(MENAFN) Iraqi armed groups reported carrying out 21 separate attacks on US military bases across Iraq and the surrounding region within the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the coalition calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
The statement indicated that the operations involved drones and rockets but did not provide further specifics on the targets or casualties, as stated by reports.
These actions occur against the backdrop of escalating conflict in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began in late February, which have reportedly killed more than 1,300 people, including the country’s then-supreme leader.
In response, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations. These attacks have resulted in casualties, damaged infrastructure, and caused disruptions in global markets and aviation, according to reports.
The statement indicated that the operations involved drones and rockets but did not provide further specifics on the targets or casualties, as stated by reports.
These actions occur against the backdrop of escalating conflict in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began in late February, which have reportedly killed more than 1,300 people, including the country’s then-supreme leader.
In response, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations. These attacks have resulted in casualties, damaged infrastructure, and caused disruptions in global markets and aviation, according to reports.
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