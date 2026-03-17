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Iran’s President Urges Halt to US Bases Operations in West Asia
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Monday for an end to the use of US military bases in West Asia, saying such actions damage Iran’s relationships with neighboring countries, according to reports.
In a social media post on platform X, Pezeshkian outlined Iran’s stance on the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.
He stressed that Iran did not start the "brutal" war and asserted that defending the country against invasion is a fundamental right. “Peace and stability cannot be achieved as long as the U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran continues,” he said, adding that Iran “will not yield to bullying,” as stated by reports.
Pezeshkian also urged the international community to condemn the attacks and press those involved to respect international law. He criticized wars fueled by misinformation and territorial ambitions as “medieval” in the modern era, noting that calls to halt fighting are meaningless without assurances against future attacks on Iran.
The current escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Tehran and other cities, reportedly killing top officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as military personnel and civilians. Iran has responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US military assets and bases throughout the region, according to reports.
In a social media post on platform X, Pezeshkian outlined Iran’s stance on the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.
He stressed that Iran did not start the "brutal" war and asserted that defending the country against invasion is a fundamental right. “Peace and stability cannot be achieved as long as the U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran continues,” he said, adding that Iran “will not yield to bullying,” as stated by reports.
Pezeshkian also urged the international community to condemn the attacks and press those involved to respect international law. He criticized wars fueled by misinformation and territorial ambitions as “medieval” in the modern era, noting that calls to halt fighting are meaningless without assurances against future attacks on Iran.
The current escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Tehran and other cities, reportedly killing top officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as military personnel and civilians. Iran has responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US military assets and bases throughout the region, according to reports.
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