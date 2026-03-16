African Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Could Be Europe's Lifeline As Middle East, Russia Crises Escalate

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PARIS, France, March 16, 2026/APO Group/ --

As tensions flare in the Middle East and Russian supply remains volatile, European buyers are urgently seeking stable alternative sources of gas – and Africa is emerging as a critical solution. Next month, energy ministers from Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and the Republic of Congo will convene in Paris at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum, spotlighting the continent's LNG capacity and its emerging role in European energy security.

Following the dramatic disruption of Russian pipeline flows, Europe has increasingly turned to LNG to fill supply gaps – contracting cargoes from the U.S., Qatar and, increasingly, African exporters. While African cargoes still represent a smaller share of total imports, their relevance is growing as utilities factor in insurance costs, geopolitical risk and supply diversification. And now, with the Middle East in turmoil and the Strait of Hormuz effectively at risk, African LNG offers European buyers a geographically insulated, lower-risk alternative that can be delivered quickly to key regasification hubs.

Nigeria remains Africa's LNG backbone, with its volumes historically flowing into Europe's Mediterranean and Atlantic terminals through a mix of long-term contracts and spot cargoes. As Russian pipeline volumes have declined, Nigerian LNG has become a significant component of LNG deliveries into Iberian terminals, with Portugal sourcing over half of its LNG from Nigeria and Spain among the key European destinations for Nigerian cargoes.

Continued expansion – including the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project – is expected to boost export capacity toward the mid-2020s, adding new volumes that European buyers could secure through multiyear supply agreements. This positions Nigeria not just as a major producer, but as a durable contender for Europe's long-term LNG demand.

Equatorial Guinea's LNG exports via the Punta Europa facility have also found consistent markets in Europe and across the Atlantic Basin. Recent upstream developments, including the Chevron Aseng Gas Project, aim to secure additional gas feedstock, reinforcing LNG supply and supporting both domestic gas use and exports. European utilities have shown particular interest in shorter-route shipments from West Africa, as cargoes from Equatorial Guinea reach European terminals faster and with lower freight and insurance costs than many Middle Eastern shipments.

The Republic of Congo has rapidly expanded its LNG ambitions through the Congo LNG project, where Phase 2 – anchored by floating LNG technology – is expected to lift export capacity to roughly 3 million tons per year. Floating LNG's advantages, including faster deployment, modular expansion and lower upfront capital requirements, position Congo as a flexible supplier for Europe's evolving gas portfolio. Increasingly, European traders and utilities are factoring in speed to market and supply flexibility alongside price when structuring procurement strategies.

Senegal's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project – developed jointly with Mauritania – represents West Africa's newest entry into global LNG markets. First gas and initial cargoes began in 2025, marking a major milestone for the region's gas export ambitions. Planned expansions could add several million tons per year of additional capacity as the project ramps up production.

African LNG's appeal lies not only in rising volumes but in geostrategic positioning. Compared with cargoes that must pass through conflict-prone routes like the Strait of Hormuz or rely on Russian pipeline networks, African exports are less exposed to direct conflict or geopolitical disruption. This relative“risk discount,” combined with competitive pricing and expanding production capacity, could increasingly shape procurement strategies among European utilities and gas traders.

The ministers gathering in Paris – representing Africa's leading LNG-exporting countries – will be tasked with converting this growing European interest into concrete investment decisions, offtake agreements and long-term supply partnerships, reinforcing Africa's role as a stable and reliable energy partner at a time when Europe urgently needs alternatives.

African producers will not replace Russian or Gulf supplies overnight. But with operational LNG capacity already flowing and new projects coming online, the continent's role in strengthening European gas security is steadily expanding – and the discussions in Paris will reflect that shift in the global energy landscape.

IAE 2026 ( ) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit . To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact ...

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.