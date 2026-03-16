Dubai Flights Resume Cautiously After Drone-Triggered Disruption Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates airline said on Monday it expects to operate a limited flight schedule from Dubai after 10am local time, following disruption caused by a drone attack that triggered a fire near the city's main airport and forced the temporary suspension of operations.

Airport authorities halted flights after emergency services responded to a blaze sparked by the incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest aviation hubs for international travel. Officials later confirmed the fire had been brought under control, allowing preparations for the gradual restoration of air traffic.

The airline said services would resume on a restricted basis as operational teams assessed conditions and coordinated with airport authorities and regulators. Passengers were advised to check flight status updates before travelling to the airport, as delays and schedule adjustments were expected while operations stabilised.

Dubai International Airport serves as the primary base for Emirates, the Middle East's largest long-haul carrier and a critical connector between Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. Even short disruptions can ripple across global aviation networks because of the high volume of transit passengers moving through the hub.

Authorities did not immediately disclose details about the drone involved or its origin, though officials emphasised that safety procedures were activated quickly. Emergency crews were dispatched to the affected area shortly after the incident was detected, containing the blaze and securing the surrounding zone.

The suspension of flights lasted several hours as safety checks were carried out across the airport's airfield and nearby infrastructure. Aviation experts say such responses follow strict protocols designed to ensure that runways, navigation equipment and passenger terminals remain fully secure before aircraft movements resume.

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Airlines operating from Dubai began adjusting schedules soon after the disruption, with some flights delayed and others diverted to nearby airports in the region. Carriers including Emirates and its partner airlines have extensive contingency plans for such circumstances, including rerouting aircraft and accommodating passengers on alternative services.

Emirates said operational teams were working closely with airport management to restore services progressively while maintaining safety standards. Ground staff and cabin crews were mobilised to assist passengers affected by the disruption, particularly those on long-haul routes that connect through Dubai.

Dubai International handles tens of millions of passengers annually and functions as a central pillar of the emirate's economic model, which relies heavily on aviation, tourism and global trade links. The airport's location between East and West allows airlines based there to operate long-range connections that link continents through a single transit hub.

Security analysts note that drone-related threats have become an increasing concern for airports worldwide. Unmanned aerial vehicles can pose risks to aircraft operations if they enter controlled airspace or if debris from an incident affects runway areas or surrounding facilities.

Authorities in many countries have expanded counter-drone measures at major airports in response to such risks. These include advanced radar systems, radio-frequency detection technology and coordinated monitoring between aviation regulators, law enforcement agencies and airport security teams.

Incidents involving drones near airports have led to temporary shutdowns in several parts of the world over the past decade, highlighting the vulnerability of complex aviation systems to relatively small devices. Even brief suspensions can disrupt thousands of passengers and cargo shipments due to the tightly scheduled nature of airline operations.

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Dubai has invested heavily in aviation security and infrastructure as it positions itself as a global transport hub. Alongside Dubai International Airport, the emirate is developing Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, which is expected to become one of the largest airports globally once fully completed.

The drone-triggered fire did not result in reports of casualties, according to officials familiar with the incident response. Emergency crews were able to contain the blaze before it spread to critical infrastructure, allowing airport authorities to focus on restoring operations and ensuring passenger safety.

Airlines and airport officials continue to monitor conditions while coordinating flight movements during the phased restart of services. Aviation industry observers say the speed at which authorities brought the fire under control and prepared for the resumption of flights demonstrates the resilience of emergency response systems at major international hubs.

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