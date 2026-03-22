Eid Lessons: Smart Spending And Balance For Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As families celebrate Eid and children receive their traditional“Eidiya,” experts are encouraging parents to turn the festive moment into an opportunity for teaching valuable life skills, particularly financial responsibility and healthy habits.

Salha Abdullah Al-Hitmi, an expert from the Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), emphasised the importance of guiding children to think beyond immediate spending.

Speaking to Al Rayan TV recently, she urged families to instill a culture of saving and investing from an early age, suggesting practical steps such as giving children piggy banks or even opening bank accounts in their names.

Al-Hitmi explained that encouraging children to save their Eid money can help them build financial awareness over time. By gradually accumulating their savings, children can learn the value of money and develop a sense of independence as they grow older.

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She noted that while it is acceptable for children to spend part of their Eidiya on small treats or toys, the focus should remain on fostering a habit of saving for the future.

She further highlighted that early financial education can shape a child's long-term behaviour, helping them make informed decisions later in life. Teaching children how to divide their money between saving and spending can also introduce them to basic budgeting skills in a simple and practical way.

Meanwhile, nutrition specialist Ghada Al-Mousawi highlighted another key concern during Eid celebrations: children's sugar intake. She pointed out that Eid is a special occasion that comes only once or twice a year, and excessive strictness may not be necessary.

Al-Mousawi stressed the importance of balance, advising parents to allow children to enjoy their favorite sweets and snacks, but within reasonable limits. She suggested setting simple guidelines, such as limiting the number of sugary items consumed in a day, rather than imposing outright bans.

She added that moderation is the most effective approach, as children are likely to consume sweets regardless of restrictions. Allowing them controlled freedom helps prevent overindulgence while ensuring they enjoy the festive spirit without harming their health.

In addition, she encouraged parents to offer healthier alternatives alongside traditional treats and to promote physical activity during the holiday, helping children maintain overall well-being while still enjoying the occasion.

Both experts agreed that Eid presents a valuable teaching moment, whether in managing money wisely or practicing moderation. By striking the right balance, parents can help children celebrate joyfully while building habits that will benefit them in the long run.

