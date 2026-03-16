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Kimberly-Clark And UNICEF Partner To Advance Menstrual And Maternal Health For Millions Of Women And Girls Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, March 13, 2026: In honor of International Women's Day, Kimberly-Clark India and UNICEF India announced a strategic collaboration to strengthen menstrual and maternal health services across India (in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat) in alignment with Kimberly-Clark's vision of delivering Better Care for a Better World, the partnership will expand access to essential health services while empowering women and girls through improved knowledge on menstrual and maternal health, strengthened community engagement, and enhanced health systems. This joint initiative aims to improve health, dignity, and well-being of 2.88 million adolescent girls, women and infants, while engaging an additional 2.87 million community members through education and behavior-change initiatives focused on menstrual health, maternal care, and early childhood well-being.
Through this collaboration, Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF will support strengthening national and state health systems, improve adolescent-friendly services, and build greater awareness that will help girls and mothers make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing. This initiative will take India closer to its public health and gender equality goals by advancing sustainable and inclusive community impact.
Rahul Asthana, Vice President & Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark India, said: "At Kimberly-Clark, we believe that access to health, dignity, and opportunity should never be a privilege. Our partnership with UNICEF India reflects our commitment to creating meaningful, long-term change for women and girls. By combining UNICEF's deep community expertise with our purpose-led approach, we strive to create lasting impact for millions of families across India and help build a healthier, more equitable future."
Cynthia McCaffrey, Representative, UNICEF India, said: "This partnership with Kimberly-Clark reflects a shared vision with UNICEF to support access so that every woman, girl, and child has access to the care, knowledge, and services they need to thrive. Through Viksit Bharat and her continued progress, India reminds us all of the importance of the health, dignity, and empowerment of women. By focusing on menstrual health, maternal wellbeing, and early childhood development together, this collaboration recognizes the full continuum of care and the deep interconnections between a girl's health, a mother's wellbeing, and a child's early development."
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark is a global leader in essential personal care, serving people in more than 175 countries with trusted brands such as Huggies®, Kotex®, Kleenex®, and Scott®. The company has operations in 33 countries, and for more than 150 years, has focused on transforming insights and technologies into innovative solutions that improve lives every day.
About UNICEF
UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, works to protect the rights of every child, everywhere, especially the most disadvantaged children and in the toughest places to reach. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive, and fulfil their potential.
Through this collaboration, Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF will support strengthening national and state health systems, improve adolescent-friendly services, and build greater awareness that will help girls and mothers make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing. This initiative will take India closer to its public health and gender equality goals by advancing sustainable and inclusive community impact.
Rahul Asthana, Vice President & Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark India, said: "At Kimberly-Clark, we believe that access to health, dignity, and opportunity should never be a privilege. Our partnership with UNICEF India reflects our commitment to creating meaningful, long-term change for women and girls. By combining UNICEF's deep community expertise with our purpose-led approach, we strive to create lasting impact for millions of families across India and help build a healthier, more equitable future."
Cynthia McCaffrey, Representative, UNICEF India, said: "This partnership with Kimberly-Clark reflects a shared vision with UNICEF to support access so that every woman, girl, and child has access to the care, knowledge, and services they need to thrive. Through Viksit Bharat and her continued progress, India reminds us all of the importance of the health, dignity, and empowerment of women. By focusing on menstrual health, maternal wellbeing, and early childhood development together, this collaboration recognizes the full continuum of care and the deep interconnections between a girl's health, a mother's wellbeing, and a child's early development."
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark is a global leader in essential personal care, serving people in more than 175 countries with trusted brands such as Huggies®, Kotex®, Kleenex®, and Scott®. The company has operations in 33 countries, and for more than 150 years, has focused on transforming insights and technologies into innovative solutions that improve lives every day.
About UNICEF
UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, works to protect the rights of every child, everywhere, especially the most disadvantaged children and in the toughest places to reach. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive, and fulfil their potential.
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