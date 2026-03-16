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Oxygen Times Launches 2-Hour Delivery Of Oxygen Concentrators And CPAP Devices Across 18 Indian Cities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March, 2026: Oxygen Times launched a new two-hour delivery service that allows customers in 18 major Indian cities to order oxygen concentrators and CPAP devices through the Oxygen Times online platform for doorstep delivery.
The service is currently available in 18 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Surat. With the introduction of the two-hour delivery option in these locations, Oxygen Times aims to make oxygen therapy and sleep therapy devices easier for patients to access.
Through this service, customers can order oxygen concentrators and CPAP devices online and receive them within two hours. Oxygen concentrators from brands such as Philips Respironics, Oxymed, Inogen, and Oxysure are available through the service, along with CPAP and sleep therapy devices from ResMed, Oxymed, Philips Respironics, and BMC Medical. The company aims to make reliable respiratory care devices more easily available to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers across India.
To make the experience more convenient for customers, the service includes several delivery features. Customers can choose Pay on Delivery as a payment option. Deliveries also include an open-box option so customers can check the product upon receipt. In addition, trained clinical specialists are available to provide a demonstration during delivery, helping with device setup and explaining how to use the equipment.
The two-hour delivery service is supported by a network of over 50 warehouses and trained clinical support teams across the cities where the service is available. This setup enables faster order fulfilment and allows customers to receive guidance when starting oxygen therapy or sleep therapy.
Pranav Kaistha, Co-Founder & CEO, Oxygen Times, said,“With our two-hour delivery service now available across 18 cities, we aim to make it easier for customers to access oxygen concentrators and CPAP devices through our platform. Along with faster delivery, we are also focused on providing guidance at the time of delivery so that customers can set up and start using their devices with confidence.”
For locations outside the 18 cities, Oxygen Times continues to offer standard delivery across India, typically within three days. The company also provides EMI options on oxygen concentrators and CPAP machines to help make these devices more accessible to customers.
With the launch of the two-hour delivery service, Oxygen Times is expanding its delivery options for respiratory care equipment for customers across India.
The service is currently available in 18 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Surat. With the introduction of the two-hour delivery option in these locations, Oxygen Times aims to make oxygen therapy and sleep therapy devices easier for patients to access.
Through this service, customers can order oxygen concentrators and CPAP devices online and receive them within two hours. Oxygen concentrators from brands such as Philips Respironics, Oxymed, Inogen, and Oxysure are available through the service, along with CPAP and sleep therapy devices from ResMed, Oxymed, Philips Respironics, and BMC Medical. The company aims to make reliable respiratory care devices more easily available to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers across India.
To make the experience more convenient for customers, the service includes several delivery features. Customers can choose Pay on Delivery as a payment option. Deliveries also include an open-box option so customers can check the product upon receipt. In addition, trained clinical specialists are available to provide a demonstration during delivery, helping with device setup and explaining how to use the equipment.
The two-hour delivery service is supported by a network of over 50 warehouses and trained clinical support teams across the cities where the service is available. This setup enables faster order fulfilment and allows customers to receive guidance when starting oxygen therapy or sleep therapy.
Pranav Kaistha, Co-Founder & CEO, Oxygen Times, said,“With our two-hour delivery service now available across 18 cities, we aim to make it easier for customers to access oxygen concentrators and CPAP devices through our platform. Along with faster delivery, we are also focused on providing guidance at the time of delivery so that customers can set up and start using their devices with confidence.”
For locations outside the 18 cities, Oxygen Times continues to offer standard delivery across India, typically within three days. The company also provides EMI options on oxygen concentrators and CPAP machines to help make these devices more accessible to customers.
With the launch of the two-hour delivery service, Oxygen Times is expanding its delivery options for respiratory care equipment for customers across India.
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