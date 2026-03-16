Oscars 2026: Michael B Jordan Honours Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington After Best Actor Win

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) There was something deeply moving about watching Michael B. Jordan step onto the Oscars stage, golden statuette in hand, as the Dolby Theatre rose to its feet.

A moment of collective recognition, for not only a career built on intensity and craft, but for the many performers who have spent decades pushing the boundaries of what leading men in Hollywood can be.

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As the actor collected the Best Actor award for Sinners at the 98th Academy Awards, the sight of Leonardo DiCaprio among the first to rise for a standing ovation, and Teyana Taylor offering a reaffirming nod from the audience, made it clear that the moment carried a significance beyond a single win.

A landmark moment for Sinners

Jordan took home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his demanding dual performance in Sinners, portraying twin brothers Elijah“Smoke” Moore and Elias“Stack” Moore.

The victory marks Jordan's first Oscar, cementing his status as the definitive leading man of his generation and making him only the sixth Black actor in history to win the top acting prize.

The category itself was stacked with heavyweights - Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura - making the moment feel even more significant.

'God is good'

Jordan began his speech with the words,“God is good. God is good,” repeating the line almost like a grounding mantra. Then in his trademark style, broke the formality with,“Yo mama, what's up?” pointing out that his father had flown in from Ghana to be there and acknowledging his brother and sister in the audience.

Jordan was also quick to credit director Ryan Coogler, his long-time collaborator and friend, for providing the "opportunity and space" to truly be seen. "I want to thank Mike and Pam for believing in this dream... and [Ryan Coogler] for betting on a culture, on original ideas and original artistry."

Honouring the giants

Perhaps the most touching moment came when Jordan contextualised his win within the broader struggle for Black excellence in cinema.

"I stand here because of the people that came before me," he stated, listing the names of those who paved the way: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith.

By calling them "giants" and "ancestors", Jordan turned his personal victory into a collective celebration of generational resilience.

The 'bet' that paid off

Closing his speech, Jordan addressed the audience and fans directly, acknowledging the unique relationship he has with a public that has rooted for his success since his days on The Wire.

"I know you guys want me to do well," he said with an infectious smile. "Thank you for betting on me. I'm going to keep stepping up. I'm going to keep being the best version of myself I can be."



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