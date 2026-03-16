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Hezbollah Reports Multiple Attacks on Israeli Forces in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced that it carried out five separate operations targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles across southern Lebanon since early Monday.
In consecutive statements, the group claimed the attacks were conducted “in defense of Lebanon and its people.”
According to reports, Hezbollah said it fired rockets at gatherings of Israeli soldiers twice—once at the Ajloun Heights site north of the Kfar Yuval settlement, and again at the Hunin Gate opposite the border town of Markaba in southern Lebanon.
The group also reported targeting Israeli vehicles and troops with artillery fire at Jadida Mays Al Jabal and at a newly established site on Jabal al-Bat in the southern border town of Aitaroun.
Regional tensions have escalated since joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, which reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says host US military assets.
The conflict has extended into Lebanon, with Israeli forces expanding operations that have reportedly killed over 800 people and injured more than 2,000 since March 2, amid cross-border clashes with Hezbollah.
In consecutive statements, the group claimed the attacks were conducted “in defense of Lebanon and its people.”
According to reports, Hezbollah said it fired rockets at gatherings of Israeli soldiers twice—once at the Ajloun Heights site north of the Kfar Yuval settlement, and again at the Hunin Gate opposite the border town of Markaba in southern Lebanon.
The group also reported targeting Israeli vehicles and troops with artillery fire at Jadida Mays Al Jabal and at a newly established site on Jabal al-Bat in the southern border town of Aitaroun.
Regional tensions have escalated since joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, which reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says host US military assets.
The conflict has extended into Lebanon, with Israeli forces expanding operations that have reportedly killed over 800 people and injured more than 2,000 since March 2, amid cross-border clashes with Hezbollah.
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