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Empowering Girl Students, Yokohama Unveils Dormitories At Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Atchutapuram
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13th March 2026, India: The Indian subsidiary of Japan's Yokohama Rubber Co., has inaugurated a new dormitory facility at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Atchutapuram, as part of its School Adoption Project in Vizag. The ceremony was presided over by Ms. Vijaya Krishnan, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, Anakapalli, alongside Mr. G. Appa Rao Naidu, District Education Officer, Anakapalli, in the presence of senior officials from Yokohama's Atchutapuram plant.
Under the latest phase of the School Adoption Project, two new dormitories equipped with 120 bunk beds and mattresses were inaugurated at KGBV Atchutapuram. The initiative provides girl students from remote and underserved communities a secure, comfortable residential space, removing a critical barrier to their continued education.
Driven by its belief that quality education is the foundation of lasting social change, Yokohama's CSR initiative has worked across three dimensions to transform the school's environment. On the infrastructure front, the plant undertook repairs and refurbishment of classrooms and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities, including functional washrooms and clean drinking water. For digital learning, the school was provided with a K-YAN (a multimedia projector pre-loaded with the state board syllabus), enabling curriculum-aligned, engaging lessons. Complementing this, structured teacher and student learning interventions were conducted to strengthen pedagogy and build lasting academic confidence.
The School Adoption Project at KGBV, Atchutapuram, reflects Yokohama's commitment to ensuring its regional growth creates a meaningful, measurable impact for local communities. The company intends to deepen this engagement through further academic support, vocational exposure, and infrastructure development in the coming months.
About Yokohama India
Yokohama India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan), has been serving Indian Motorists since 2007. With over a century of tyre innovation expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Vizag, Yokohama India is committed to delivering tyres that help motorists get more from their motoring lifestyle. Offering premium tyre solutions for passenger cars and SUVs, the company's extensive network of 3,000+ retail touchpoints nationwide, combined with its dedication to sustainable manufacturing and customer-centric innovation, has established Yokohama as a trusted partner in India's evolving automotive landscape.
Under the latest phase of the School Adoption Project, two new dormitories equipped with 120 bunk beds and mattresses were inaugurated at KGBV Atchutapuram. The initiative provides girl students from remote and underserved communities a secure, comfortable residential space, removing a critical barrier to their continued education.
Driven by its belief that quality education is the foundation of lasting social change, Yokohama's CSR initiative has worked across three dimensions to transform the school's environment. On the infrastructure front, the plant undertook repairs and refurbishment of classrooms and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities, including functional washrooms and clean drinking water. For digital learning, the school was provided with a K-YAN (a multimedia projector pre-loaded with the state board syllabus), enabling curriculum-aligned, engaging lessons. Complementing this, structured teacher and student learning interventions were conducted to strengthen pedagogy and build lasting academic confidence.
The School Adoption Project at KGBV, Atchutapuram, reflects Yokohama's commitment to ensuring its regional growth creates a meaningful, measurable impact for local communities. The company intends to deepen this engagement through further academic support, vocational exposure, and infrastructure development in the coming months.
About Yokohama India
Yokohama India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan), has been serving Indian Motorists since 2007. With over a century of tyre innovation expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Vizag, Yokohama India is committed to delivering tyres that help motorists get more from their motoring lifestyle. Offering premium tyre solutions for passenger cars and SUVs, the company's extensive network of 3,000+ retail touchpoints nationwide, combined with its dedication to sustainable manufacturing and customer-centric innovation, has established Yokohama as a trusted partner in India's evolving automotive landscape.
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