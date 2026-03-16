Alibaba Prepares Enterprise AI Agents Amid China Automation Surge Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Alibaba Group Holding is preparing to introduce an artificial intelligence service designed to help companies deploy autonomous digital assistants, positioning the technology giant to capitalise on growing demand in China for so-called“agentic AI” systems capable of carrying out real tasks with minimal human input.

The planned service will allow corporate users to build and manage AI agents that can automate business processes such as data analysis, scheduling, workflow coordination and digital customer support. The move reflects intensifying competition among China's major technology companies and emerging startups to dominate the rapidly expanding market for intelligent software agents.

Interest in agentic AI has surged across the country following the rise of platforms such as OpenClaw, an open-source artificial intelligence agent developed by Austrian programmer Peter Steinberger. The software gained attention for its ability to perform complex digital tasks autonomously, interacting with applications and online services through messaging-based interfaces.

Unlike traditional chatbots that respond to queries, agentic systems are designed to take actions on behalf of users. They can write code, manage digital workflows, analyse information, or complete multi-step tasks that normally require human supervision. This shift has encouraged technology companies to develop platforms that turn AI into something resembling a“digital employee”.

Alibaba's initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen its position in China's artificial intelligence ecosystem, where intense rivalry has emerged among established internet groups and a new generation of AI-focused startups. Analysts say the development signals how traditional technology firms are seeking to maintain relevance as artificial intelligence reshapes the industry.

Digital assistants capable of autonomous action are increasingly viewed as the next stage of generative AI development. The technology builds on large language models but adds tools that allow AI systems to interact with software, access data and complete tasks independently. Researchers describe this model as a shift from conversation-based AI toward action-oriented systems that can plan and execute workflows.

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Alibaba has already been investing heavily in that direction through its Qwen family of AI models, which underpin several of the company's generative AI services. The firm unveiled the Qwen 3.5 model earlier in the year with enhanced capabilities designed to operate across mobile and desktop environments while performing complex operations more efficiently.

Executives view such models as the technological foundation for a broader platform where businesses can deploy customised AI agents tailored to their operational needs. Companies could potentially create digital assistants that handle supply-chain monitoring, sales analysis, logistics planning or financial reporting.

Market enthusiasm for autonomous agents has accelerated after OpenClaw spread rapidly among developers and technology enthusiasts in China. The open-source system allows users to integrate AI agents with existing applications, making it easier to automate tasks across multiple platforms.

The wave of interest has triggered a rush among technology companies to release compatible tools and enterprise services. Large firms such as Tencent and ByteDance have introduced products designed to interact with similar AI agent frameworks, reflecting an emerging competition to control the underlying platforms that businesses may rely on.

At the same time, several young artificial intelligence companies are gaining prominence by specialising in advanced models and AI-driven applications. Firms such as Moonshot AI and MiniMax have attracted strong investor interest while developing tools ranging from multimodal language models to AI assistants that can operate smartphones and digital services.

China's rapid adoption of autonomous agents has also drawn attention from regulators concerned about cybersecurity and data protection. Authorities have warned state-owned enterprises and government departments against installing some AI agent software on official devices because of potential risks related to data access and external communications.

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Officials emphasise that agent-based systems typically require extensive permissions to interact with multiple software platforms and datasets. While such access enables powerful automation, it also raises questions about data leakage, privacy and system security.

This cautious regulatory stance illustrates the delicate balance China faces between encouraging innovation and maintaining oversight of emerging technologies. Policymakers are promoting artificial intelligence as a driver of economic transformation while simultaneously attempting to manage potential risks linked to powerful digital tools.

Industry analysts believe enterprise adoption will ultimately determine the long-term success of agentic AI platforms. Corporate users are increasingly exploring automation tools that can reduce operational costs, improve efficiency and handle repetitive digital tasks.

Companies experimenting with AI agents are already testing applications ranging from automated coding assistants to systems that monitor internal workflows and generate business reports. Some technology specialists argue that such tools could transform workplace productivity by allowing employees to delegate routine tasks to intelligent software.

Alibaba's enterprise service is expected to provide businesses with tools to deploy and manage these systems at scale, integrating AI agents with corporate data and existing software environments. The platform could become part of the company's broader cloud computing strategy, which already supports a wide range of artificial intelligence services for enterprises.

Competition for leadership in China's AI sector remains intense as established internet firms confront growing challenges from younger companies built around advanced machine-learning technologies. While major groups retain strong cloud infrastructure and customer bases, startups have been moving quickly with innovative models and applications.

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