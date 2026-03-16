These Airlines Suspended Or Delayed Flights After Dubai Airport Drone Incident

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Some airlines temporarily suspended operations at Dubai International Airport on Monday morning due to a drone incident in the early hours.

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In the early hours of Monday, flights at Dubai International (DXB) were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff.

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At around 10am, Dubai Airports announced that flights to and from DXB were gradually resuming to selected destinations following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure.

Importantly, some foreign carriers have rescheduled their Monday flights due to flights after Dubai airport was closed for a few hours after the drone incident. Therefore, passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the Dubai airport.

Here is the list of airlines that have announced flight suspensions and delays at Dubai Airport after the drone incident.

Flydubai

Flydubai announced the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai International (DXB).

“Customers who booked to travel with us today are advised not to travel to the airport until they have received confirmation that their flight will operate. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available,” the Dubai-based carrier said.

It suggested that travellers must regularly check flight status and operational updates for the latest information before heading to the airport and ensure that their contact details are up to date in the airline's system.

Emirates

Emirates airline announced resumption of a limited flight schedule at 10am Dubai time on Monday, following the earlier suspension of flights.

Emirates airline said it expected to resume limited schedule flights after 10am Dubai time on Monday after it temporarily suspended flights earlier in the day.

“Unfortunately, some flights from today's schedule have been cancelled. Affected customers will receive a cancellation notice and will be advised on reaccommodation options. Please check flight status on emirates to ensure your flight is operating before heading to the airport,” it said.

Emirates said passengers can amend bookings and rebook flights online within 72 hours of their original departure date.

Emirates airline also earlier announced temporarily suspension of all flights soon after the drone incident.

Air India

Air India flights to and from Dubai were cancelled on Monday after the drone incident.

It offered all affected passengers the flexibility to either rebook to a future travel date or cancel and receive a full refund for Monday's flights.

“Our teams remain committed to assisting guests and ensuring stranded passengers are brought home safely at the earliest opportunity. Air India guests, for any further assistance, please contact our 24x7 customer support,” it said.

Air India Express

Budget carrier Air India Express flights to and from Dubai were also cancelled today (March 16) after Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended all flight operations in the wee hours.

It also offered all affected travellers the flexibility to either rebook their flights to a future travel date or cancel and receive a full refund.

Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as announced, it added.

Air India Express said affected passengers can change or cancel their bookings through its website, app or WhatsApp.



Air India, Air India Express suspend Dubai flights today after drone incident

Dubai announces gradual resumption of flights after temporary suspension Dubai Airports announces limited flight resumption from DXB and DWC

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