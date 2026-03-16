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FUJIFILM India Strengthens Advanced Diagnostic Infrastructure at Porunai Hospitals, Expanding Access to Quality Healthcare in South Tamil Nadu
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) 14 March 2026: FUJIFILM India, a leader in advanced diagnostic imaging and healthcare technology, has announced the installation of a comprehensive suite of advanced diagnostic and medical equipment at Porunai Hospitals, Tirunelveli, further strengthening the hospita’’s diagnostic capabilities and reinforcing the role of technology in expanding access to quality healthcare in South India.
The installation includes CT System Supria 32, Amulet Innovality Mammography which includes the state-of-the-art features available globally, FDR Smart–F – 40 kW Digital Radiography, Bone Mineral Densitometry (BMD), along with EP 6000 Endoscopy video processor with Multi-LED light source and Dry Chemistry analyser DRI-CHEM NX 600, enabling Porunai Hospitals to enhance its diagnostic ecosystem across multiple clinical domains.
At the center of this deployment is the Supria 32 CT system, a 32-slice CT platform designed to deliver high-resolution imaging with optimized radiation dose and efficient workflows across routine and advanced diagnostics. The installation marks the first deployment of the Supria 32 CT system in Tamil Nadu, reflecting Porunai Hospitals’ commitment to adopting advanced imaging technologies to support accurate diagnosis and improved patient outcome .
Complementing the CT platform is the FDR Smart F digital radiography system, which enables high-quality imaging with fast acquisition speeds and dose-optimized performance across a wide range of radiography applications. Designed to support high-throughput clinical environments, the system enhances operational efficiency while ensuring reliable diagnostic performance for everyday clinical needs.
The deployment also includes the Amulet Innovality mammography system, a digital mammography platform equipped with advanced detector technology and low-dose imaging capabilities. As the first installation of its kind in South Tamil Nadu, the system strengthens wo’en’s healthcare services in the region by supporting early and accurate breast cancer detection through advanced imaging techno ogy.
Further strengthening preventive diagnostic capabilities, an advanced Bone Mineral Densitometry (BMD) system has also been installed, enabling precise assessment of bone health and early detection of osteoporosis. This installation marks the first advanced BMD system in South Tamil Nadu, expanding access to specialized diagnostics and preventive screening in the region. In addition to imaging technologies, the deployment also includes EP 6000 Endoscopy video processor with Multi-LED light source and Dry Chemistry analyser DRI-CHEM NX 600, helping Porunai Hospitals strengthen its diagnostic ecosystem across multiple clinical domains, including gastroenterology, pathology, and preventive screening.
Commenting on the developme t, Dr D.R. Sivakumar MBBS, MS, DLS, Medical Superintendent, Porunai Hospitals and Research Centre said, "At Porunai Hospitals, our focus has always been to strengthen diagnostic capabilities so that patients in our region have access to reliable and advanced healthcare services. The installation of these advanced imaging and diagnostic systems significantly enhances our ability to provide accurate and timely diagnosis across multiple clinical areas, including radiology, preventive screening, etc."
Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Nagaraj Kempaiah, National Head – Private Business, FUJIFILM India, sai : “At FUJIFILM India, our commitment is closely aligned with the Fujifilm ’roup’s global pur ‘se of ‘Giving our world m’ e smiles’ by expanding access to reliable, advanced, and patient-centric diagnostic technology. Tamil Nadu continues to be’one of India’s most progressive healthcare markets, with a strong focus on preventive healthcare, cancer screening, and technology-driven clinical services. Partnerships such as this with Porunai Hospitals play an important role in bringing advanced imaging solutions closer to Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. Our collaboration re’lects Fujifilm’s commitment to strengthening regional healthcare infrastructure by supporting hospitals with innovative technol gies that enable early detection, clinical confidence, and improved”patient outcomes.”
Through collaborations with progressive healthcare institutions such as Porunai Hospitals, FUJIFILM India continues to expand access to advanced diagnostic technologies, supporting early detection, preventive healthcare, and improved clinical outcomes while enabling healthcare providers to manage increasing patient volumes with greater efficiency and diagnostic confidence.
About FUJIFILM India:
FUJIFILM India Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan. Established in 2007, FUJIFILM India is present in fou– business segments – Healthcare, Electronics, Business Innovation and Imaging. With a vast portfolio of technologically advanced products, the company is involved in the business of Healthcare, Endoscopy Systems, Photo Imaging Solutions, Elec™ronic Imaging, instax™ (Instant Photo System), Optical Devices, Graphic Communication Solutions, Multifunction Printers, Recording Media, Industrial Products a d Electronic Materials.
The installation includes CT System Supria 32, Amulet Innovality Mammography which includes the state-of-the-art features available globally, FDR Smart–F – 40 kW Digital Radiography, Bone Mineral Densitometry (BMD), along with EP 6000 Endoscopy video processor with Multi-LED light source and Dry Chemistry analyser DRI-CHEM NX 600, enabling Porunai Hospitals to enhance its diagnostic ecosystem across multiple clinical domains.
At the center of this deployment is the Supria 32 CT system, a 32-slice CT platform designed to deliver high-resolution imaging with optimized radiation dose and efficient workflows across routine and advanced diagnostics. The installation marks the first deployment of the Supria 32 CT system in Tamil Nadu, reflecting Porunai Hospitals’ commitment to adopting advanced imaging technologies to support accurate diagnosis and improved patient outcome .
Complementing the CT platform is the FDR Smart F digital radiography system, which enables high-quality imaging with fast acquisition speeds and dose-optimized performance across a wide range of radiography applications. Designed to support high-throughput clinical environments, the system enhances operational efficiency while ensuring reliable diagnostic performance for everyday clinical needs.
The deployment also includes the Amulet Innovality mammography system, a digital mammography platform equipped with advanced detector technology and low-dose imaging capabilities. As the first installation of its kind in South Tamil Nadu, the system strengthens wo’en’s healthcare services in the region by supporting early and accurate breast cancer detection through advanced imaging techno ogy.
Further strengthening preventive diagnostic capabilities, an advanced Bone Mineral Densitometry (BMD) system has also been installed, enabling precise assessment of bone health and early detection of osteoporosis. This installation marks the first advanced BMD system in South Tamil Nadu, expanding access to specialized diagnostics and preventive screening in the region. In addition to imaging technologies, the deployment also includes EP 6000 Endoscopy video processor with Multi-LED light source and Dry Chemistry analyser DRI-CHEM NX 600, helping Porunai Hospitals strengthen its diagnostic ecosystem across multiple clinical domains, including gastroenterology, pathology, and preventive screening.
Commenting on the developme t, Dr D.R. Sivakumar MBBS, MS, DLS, Medical Superintendent, Porunai Hospitals and Research Centre said, "At Porunai Hospitals, our focus has always been to strengthen diagnostic capabilities so that patients in our region have access to reliable and advanced healthcare services. The installation of these advanced imaging and diagnostic systems significantly enhances our ability to provide accurate and timely diagnosis across multiple clinical areas, including radiology, preventive screening, etc."
Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Nagaraj Kempaiah, National Head – Private Business, FUJIFILM India, sai : “At FUJIFILM India, our commitment is closely aligned with the Fujifilm ’roup’s global pur ‘se of ‘Giving our world m’ e smiles’ by expanding access to reliable, advanced, and patient-centric diagnostic technology. Tamil Nadu continues to be’one of India’s most progressive healthcare markets, with a strong focus on preventive healthcare, cancer screening, and technology-driven clinical services. Partnerships such as this with Porunai Hospitals play an important role in bringing advanced imaging solutions closer to Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. Our collaboration re’lects Fujifilm’s commitment to strengthening regional healthcare infrastructure by supporting hospitals with innovative technol gies that enable early detection, clinical confidence, and improved”patient outcomes.”
Through collaborations with progressive healthcare institutions such as Porunai Hospitals, FUJIFILM India continues to expand access to advanced diagnostic technologies, supporting early detection, preventive healthcare, and improved clinical outcomes while enabling healthcare providers to manage increasing patient volumes with greater efficiency and diagnostic confidence.
About FUJIFILM India:
FUJIFILM India Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan. Established in 2007, FUJIFILM India is present in fou– business segments – Healthcare, Electronics, Business Innovation and Imaging. With a vast portfolio of technologically advanced products, the company is involved in the business of Healthcare, Endoscopy Systems, Photo Imaging Solutions, Elec™ronic Imaging, instax™ (Instant Photo System), Optical Devices, Graphic Communication Solutions, Multifunction Printers, Recording Media, Industrial Products a d Electronic Materials.
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