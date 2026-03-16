MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Over five years in the making - spanning seminal publications and global boardrooms - Roger Spitz 's Metaruptions have shifted from foresight concept to the dominant reality of 2026. As isolated trends collapse into systemic compounding change, we face the end of the 'trend' era and the rise of the Metaruption.

What was once a specialized framework for navigating complex change has become the defining lens of 2026. The Disruptive Futures Institute (DFI) traces the evolution of“Metaruptions” from a 2019 foresight construct to the structural reality now dictating geopolitics, business, society, and culture. Today, the term moves from the boardroom into the center of public discourse. Coined by Roger Spitz in 2019, and codified in the Disruptive Futures Institute's body of work from 2020 to 2024, Metaruptions describe multidimensional, self-reinforcing systemic disruptions, where technological breakthroughs, ecological shifts, geopolitical frictions, societal transformations, and human evolutions intersect and amplify in interconnected, unpredictable cascades.



“Leaders long clung to trends as the currency of foresight,” said Spitz.“Metaruptions reveal change as a networked force: combinatory, exponential, and boundaryless. What were once perceived as provocative constructs are now the pervasive reality of 2026 - presenting both existential challenges and unprecedented opportunities. Welcome to the end of trends” - Roger Spitz, Creator of Metaruptions Framework

“Spitz is particularly compelling on the concept of the“metaruption,” which he describes as“a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions, including shifts in the notion of disruption itself.” These“metaruptions” defy all the rules, and here, as elsewhere, the author itemizes the opportunities that can accompany the“unparalleled messiness” of change.” - Kirkus Reviews, on Disrupt With Impact

“While Roger Spitz mentions John Naisbitt's notion of Megatrends as an earlier awareness of a polycrisis, he makes a convincing case for the concept of a“metaruptions” instead.” - Jim Dator,“Thoughts on Thoughts About the Polycrisis”, APF Compass Magazine April 2025 Welcome to the Polycrisis

Original Metaruptions References in Roger Spitz Citations:

Spitz, R.“The Future of Strategic Decision-Making”. Journal of Futures Studies, July 26, 2020, available at

. Spitz, R., The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption: Vol. I. Reframing and Navigating Disruption. Disruptive Futures Institute: San Francisco, 2022.

. Spitz, R., The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption: Vol. II. Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty. Disruptive Futures Institute: San Francisco, 2022.

. Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

. Spitz, R.“How anticipatory governance can help us with unpredictability”. World Economic Forum, July 31, 2024. See

. Spitz, R.“Policrise ou Polipreparação? Conheça as metadisrupções”. MIT Technology Review Brasil, August 26, 2025. See



FROM CONCEPT TO GLOBAL LEXICON

The term Metaruptions achieved mainstream visibility in 2024, when Spitz's Disrupt With Impact became a multi-award-winning bestseller and the concept was featured across mainstream media, including CNN.

Metaruptions gained explosive mainstream visibility in late 2025-early 2026 - first with Disrupt With Impact's awards cascade and media exposure, then Forbes contributor Dr. Nadya Zhexembayeva designated it Word of the Year, framing it as the essential lens for understanding the modern landscape of compounding systemic change. Forbes Japan subsequently translated the piece, signaling global resonance with Japanese leaders navigating a“Metaruption” era defined by the collision of semiconductor sovereignty, AI-driven energy demands, the systemic strain of demographic inversion, and geopolitical paradigm shifts.

The Disruptive Futures Institute's earlier prescience anticipated this momentum. Spitz and his team demonstrated that isolated trend analysis - once the gold standard in strategy - was increasingly ineffective in environments where disruption propagates across sectors, geographies, and time horizons simultaneously. Metaruptions describe networks of disruption rather than discrete events, forcing organizations and governments to explore second- and third-order effects across domains.

From the World Economic Forum and Davos to corporate boardrooms, leaders have adopted Metaruptions as the operating vocabulary for strategic decision-making. Remarks on the“rupture in the global order” by leaders such as former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and the Prime Minister of Canada reflect the linguistic and conceptual alignment Spitz pioneered. Similarly, the UK National Preparedness Commission, India's Institute of Directors, Brazil's IBGC, and Lux Carbon Standard (LuxCS) have embedded Metaruptive thinking into governance, scenario planning, and regulatory foresight. There is a World Economic Forum Global Foresight Network case study of LuxCS which leverages the AAA Framework to transform the carbon markets.



. Forbes article by Dr. Nadya Zhexembayeva (5 January 2026):“My Word For 2026 Is Metaruption-And It Changes How Leaders Must Think”, read here

. Forbes Japan translated article by Dr. Nadya Zhexembayeva (14 January 2026): 2026年のキーワードは「メタラプション」──リーダーの思考を変える新たな破壊の時代 - read here



THE END OF TRENDS AND THE BIRTH OF DISRUPTION 3.0

Spitz's work predates mainstream adoption by years. In the Disruptive Futures Institute's body of work and publications dating back to 2020, Spitz articulated the“end of trends”, a precursor concept identifying the collapse of linear forecasting. Unlike trend extrapolation - which assumes that the past informs the future - Metaruptions recognize cross-domain compounding, simultaneity, and nonlinearity as the defining forces of systemic change.

THE PROVENANCE OF METARUPTIONS: A FIVE-YEAR TRACK RECORD

The Disruptive Futures Institute has been building frameworks for a world that has moved beyond traditional volatility. Roger Spitz's foresight work and publications have traced this evolution across three distinct epochs, demonstrating a consistent, multi-year lead over on-going adoption of the metaruptions concept:

DISRUPTION 1.0: Creative Destruction (Joseph Schumpeter, 1942)

. The Mechanism: Institutional or Industrial shifts replacing old paradigms.

. The Focus:“Incessant industrial mutation” - the process where the new economy destroys the old to move forward.

DISRUPTION 2.0: Disruptive Innovation (Clay Christensen, 1997)

. The Mechanism: Entrant-incumbent dynamics within specific sectors, markets, or products.

. The Focus: A specialized case of innovation where agile startups disrupt legacy giants through replicable, reliable, definable processes.

DISRUPTION 3.0: Metaruptions (Roger Spitz, 2019)

. The Mechanism: Omnipresent, multidimensional, systemic change where disruptions cascade, intersect, and generate emergent effects far beyond original domains.

. The Focus: Nonlinearity and“UN-VICE” (UNknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, and Exponential). In this era, impact cascades across sectors, geographies, paradigms, and time horizons - transforming business risk and opportunities into metaruptive challenges that require a new operating system for agency and hope in unpredictability.

“Prediction was never enough,” Spitz said.“Disruption 3.0 requires leaders to build systems that learn, adapt, and thrive amid flux. Metaruptions are value-neutral - breakdowns or breakthroughs are determined by perspective and preparedness, not inevitability.”



AAA FRAMEWORK: ANTIFRAGILE, ANTICIPATORY, AGILITY

To address the systemic challenges and opportunities of Metaruptions, the Disruptive Futures Institute developed the AAA Framework in Spitz's 2020 seminal article“The Future of Strategic Decision-Making” (Journal of Futures Studies). This framework equips organizations and leaders with the cognitive and operational capabilities to navigate compounding systemic shocks:

. Antifragile: Moving beyond mere resilience to build systems that gain strength from volatility and disorder.

. Anticipatory: Scanning weak signals, questioning assumptions, and preparing for multiple futures.

. Agility: Creating the strategic flexibility to bridge long-term vision with emergent, real-time pivots.

By operationalizing the AAA Framework, the Disruptive Futures Institute enables decision-makers to transform the metaruptive dynamics of Disruption 3.0 into catalysts for sustainable value creation and systems innovation.

Where traditional forecasts fail under compounding uncertainty, AAA transforms vulnerability into optionality, enabling leaders to convert crises and systemic change into strategic advantage.

UN-VICE: UPDATING VUCA FOR 2026

The Disruptive Futures Institute's UN-VICE paradigm extends beyond the 1980s-era VUCA model to capture the compounding nature of the era of Metaruptions. While VUCA describes a state of confusion, UN-VICE describes a state of systemic acceleration:

. UNknown: Recognizing fundamentally unknowable drivers.

. Volatile: Harnessing change for gain; volatility is no longer a bug, it is the system.

. Intersecting: Boundaries dissolve and disruptions from disparate domains collide to create entirely new risks or breakdowns, innovations and breakthroughs.

. Complex: Nonlinear interactions where small triggers create disproportionate, global and systemic consequences.

. Exponential: The velocity and speed of change; where compounding rates of transition defy linear planning.



These dimensions define the environments in which Metaruptions unfold, reinforcing the shift from isolated trend-spotting to a mandate for systemic change: preparation over prediction.

2026 IN ACTION: VALIDATING METARUPTIONS GLOBALLY

The past few years, and not least the early months of 2026 illustrate the explanatory power of Metaruptions. These events are not isolated crises; they exemplify the second- and third-order interactions Spitz's framework predicted:

. Multipolarization in Flux: Hybrid conflicts in the Arctic, tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and decentralized crypto regimes are no longer separate from global trade and energy systems - they effectively share the same theater of risk and influence.

. AI & Techistentialism: Debates on superintelligence, agency, governance, and ethical design of AI are increasingly intertwined with national sovereignty, security agendas, and climate policy, rather than occurring in purely technical silos.

. Climate Cascades: Lithium and rare-earth bottlenecks, extreme weather events, and migration waves are contributing to societal polarization and geoeconomic friction, as stresses in one domain quickly spill into others.

ILLUSTRATION: GEOPOLITICS OR METARUPTIONS?

With Metaruptions, geopolitics no longer pivots on diplomacy or military posture alone. The landscape is now hybrid and liminal - configured by supply-chain exposure, technology bottlenecks, weaponized trade regimes, and contested control of critical resources.

Multipolarization - the dispersal of power across state, non-state, and decentralized networks - amplifies deep uncertainty. It generates persistent unpredictability by forcing four fundamental questions that traditional strategy or orderly geopolitics can no longer answer:

. Who leads?

. What rules prevail?

. How are crises resolved?

. What fault lines will cascade into irreversibility?

THE ANATOMY OF A CASCADE

How do seemingly unrelated events interact? Metaruptions are defined by structural, interacting discontinuities that continually reconfigure the environment.

A shift in geotechnology (for example, a breakthrough in quantum encryption) can trigger a geoeconomic shock (for example, a loss of confidence in digital financial infrastructure), which in turn creates geopolitical instability (for example, a breakdown in diplomatic transparency and trust). These interactions evolve in complex, nonlinear, and sometimes chaotic ways, setting off feedback loops that reshape everything that follows.

CULTURAL RESONANCE

Metaruptions have also entered artistic and popular discourse. London-based contemporary artist Dylan Gill's January 2026 Neo-Cubist work, Metaruptions, reflects the concept's felt reality - fragmentation, interconnectedness, and emergent beauty arising from rupture.

Mainstream media coverage and TV appearances, including CNN, demonstrates how Spitz's ideas transcend strategy and reach public consciousness.

Metaruptions describe both the fracture and the opportunity - the Kintsugi of our era.

GLOBAL RECOGNITION AND ADOPTION

Spitz's frameworks have achieved broad validation across multiple domains:

. World Economic Forum: Agenda contribution on unpredictability → foresight shift.

. Forbes US & Japan: Word of the Year contributor recognition.

. APF COMPASS, Dubai Future Forum, & MIT Technology Review Brasil: References in professional foresight analyses.

. Lux Carbon Standard (Brazil): AAA Framework-informed voluntary carbon market redesign.

. National Preparedness Commission (UK): Policy incorporation of Metaruptive risks.

. CFA Institute: Scenario planning under deep uncertainty.

. Bloomberg, Connect Magazine, CNN, Fast Company, Kirkus Reviews: Thought leadership coverage.



Roger Spitz was named #1 Global Futurist Speaker for systemic disruption, strategic foresight & AI 2026 by leading assessments, reflecting both originality and real-world influence.

SELECTED SPITZ QUOTES FOR PRESS

Quotes by Roger Spitz on Metaruptions:

“The question is no longer whether we face Metaruptions - but whether we meet them by design or by surprise.”

“By naming the phenomenon, we reclaim agency. We move from being surprised and disrupted to becoming architects of adaptive systems.”

“Imagining the interplay of metaruptions is a creative endeavor, not a number-crunching exercise.”

“Networks of disruption aren't threats to avoid - they are realities to navigate. Preparedness, optionality, and adaptability define success.”

“Metaruptions cause widespread and self-perpetuating effects that extend beyond their initial disruptions.”



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APPENDIX: MEDIA BRIEFING NOTES FOR EDITORS

THE END OF TRENDS: WHY SPITZ DEVELOPED THE CONCEPT OF METARUPTIONS

Naisbitt's Megatrends are slow-to-form, long-lasting, large-scale evolutions resulting from a combination of individual trends. Similarly, Metatrends are beyond individual evolutions; they represent a transformative global impact from a confluence of drivers. The prefix“meta” represents a higher level of abstraction, transcending silos.

Trend analysis can be useful, but trends only describe our past, implying some degree of continuity. Many trends die out, replaced by newer, equally ephemeral ones.

Trends are not disruptions. Systemic disruption forces us to acknowledge unpredictability. Metaruptions unlock many futures, as cascading consequences follow the initial shifts. New insights emerge from the knock-on effects of change because cross-impacts determine outcomes.

Every year, we're flooded with thousands of pages of trend reports and analyses. As with Naisbitt's Megatrends, these approaches often over-index on extrapolating the past into the future, assuming trends will interact in orderly or predictable ways, offering a false sense of clarity, comfort, and confidence that may not hold. Relying on extrapolating trends, Megatrends, or Metatrends is dangerous:

. They compound flawed assumptions; with time, assumptions magnify; wrong assumptions cascade and blow up.

. The greater the pace of change, the harder it becomes to understand the long-term trajectory of a Metatrend by looking in the rearview mirror.

. They are derived from the past, extrapolating history towards the future.

. They present unrelated shifts as if they interact predictably with each other.

. They seldom account for second- or third-order consequences, implying continuity and a lack of spillovers.

. They over-index technology as a driver of change.

. They create a false sense of comfort, reliance, and knowability.

With Metaruptions we must ask: What are the higher-order implications? What lies beyond what we can currently see?

While terms like Polycrisis and Permacrisis frame the world through a lens of perpetual disaster, Metaruptions are inherently value-neutral. They are the raw mechanics of systemic change - leading to either breakdown or breakthrough based on our agency, mindset, preparation, and response.

Disruptive Futures Institute Names“Metaruptions” 2026 Word of the Year: As the global landscape pivots toward 2026, the Disruptive Futures Institute has officially selected“Metaruptions” as next year's Word of the Year:

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METARUPTIONS DEFINED

. Etymology: A portmanteau of the prefix“meta” (beyond/transcending) and the Latin "rumpere" (to rupture or erupt).

. The Concept: A multidimensional family of systemic disruptions that are self-reinforcing and self-perpetuating, extending far beyond the initial event.

. The Distinction: Unlike "trends" or "megatrends" which rely on linear extrapolation, Metaruptions identify the meta-layer of change where disruptions begin to disrupt the very frameworks we use to understand them.

. The Mechanism: As initial changes spill over, their impacts combine and propagate, ultimately disrupting disruption itself.

. Value-Neutrality: Metaruptions are not inherently negative or positive; they are dynamic processes whose outcomes (breakdown or breakthrough) are determined entirely by agency, preparedness, and response.

. Provenance: Coined by Roger Spitz in 2019 and formally codified in the Disruptive Futures Institute's 2020-2024 body of work.