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Iran’s President Claims US Attacks Were Launched from Gulf Territories
(MENAFN) Iran’s president told his French counterpart on Sunday that recent US strikes targeting Kharg Island and Abu Musa Island were carried out from the territories of certain Gulf countries, according to Iranian media reports.
Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the attacks during a phone call with Emmanuel Macron.
Remarks cited by an Iranian news agency indicated that Pezeshkian attributed regional insecurity and instability to “hostile actions by Israel and the United States.”
He added that Iran and its armed forces “had not sought escalation or conflict,” but stressed the country’s commitment to firmly defending its territorial integrity and national security.
In response, Macron emphasized the need to end the war and reduce tensions across the region.
In a later post on the platform of X, he called on Iran to immediately cease attacks on neighboring countries, whether directly or via proxies in Lebanon and Iraq.
He underscored that France’s actions are strictly defensive, aiming to protect its interests, those of its regional partners, and freedom of navigation, and that targeting France is unacceptable.
“The uncontrolled escalation we are witnessing is plunging the entire region into chaos with major consequences today and for years to come. The populations in Iran as everywhere in the region are the victims,” he said, stressing that a renewed political and security framework is essential for lasting peace.
Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the attacks during a phone call with Emmanuel Macron.
Remarks cited by an Iranian news agency indicated that Pezeshkian attributed regional insecurity and instability to “hostile actions by Israel and the United States.”
He added that Iran and its armed forces “had not sought escalation or conflict,” but stressed the country’s commitment to firmly defending its territorial integrity and national security.
In response, Macron emphasized the need to end the war and reduce tensions across the region.
In a later post on the platform of X, he called on Iran to immediately cease attacks on neighboring countries, whether directly or via proxies in Lebanon and Iraq.
He underscored that France’s actions are strictly defensive, aiming to protect its interests, those of its regional partners, and freedom of navigation, and that targeting France is unacceptable.
“The uncontrolled escalation we are witnessing is plunging the entire region into chaos with major consequences today and for years to come. The populations in Iran as everywhere in the region are the victims,” he said, stressing that a renewed political and security framework is essential for lasting peace.
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