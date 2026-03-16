Habtoor Polo Crowned Champions Of The 9Th Edition Of The Dubai Challenge Cup 2026

The Subsidiary Final of the Dubai Challenge Cup 2026 delivered a compelling contest as Dubai Wolves by Thera Polo faced RGF Polo in a fiercely competitive encounter. Dubai Wolves maintained relentless pressure throughout the match, supported by a disciplined and resilient defensive line that proved difficult to break. RGF Polo, however, responded with determination, pressing forward repeatedly in search of scoring opportunities.

In the fourth chukker, RGF Polo regrouped and raised the intensity, capitalizing on key chances to secure the decisive goals. Their late surge proved decisive, earning them the title of Subsidiary Winners of the Dubai Challenge Cup 2026 and bringing an exciting match to a dramatic conclusion.

Match Progression: RGF Polo vs. Dubai Wolves by Thera

0.5 – 0 | 2.5 – 5.5 | 4.5 – 1 | 5.5 – 2

The Final of the Dubai Challenge Cup featured an exciting showdown between Habtoor Polo and Jehangiri Polo at the Al Habtoor Polo Club. Both teams demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, maintaining a fast pace and high level of intensity throughout the match.

Habtoor Polo delivered a cohesive and commanding performance, controlling the flow of the game and creating several key scoring opportunities. Despite Jehangiri Polo's persistent efforts to challenge and narrow the margin, Habtoor Polo remained composed and consistent from start to finish, ultimately securing a decisive and well-earned victory.

This impressive performance crowned Habtoor Polo as champions of this year's edition of the Dubai Challenge Cup, marking a memorable conclusion to the tournament.



Match Progression: Habtoor Polo vs. Jehangiri Polo

2 – 2.5 | 4 – 4.5 | 6 – 6.5 | 7– 6.5

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Events & Entertainment

Posted on: Monday, March 16, 2026 8:10:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

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