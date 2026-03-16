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Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Leaders Discuss Joint Projects And Economic Ties
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 16. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held discussions on advancing joint projects and programs across the trade, economic, investment, and transport sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.
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