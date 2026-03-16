Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Leaders Discuss Joint Projects And Economic Ties

During the telephone conversation, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the successful conduct of the referendum on the draft of the new Constitution. It was noted that the adopted amendments would provide a solid legal foundation and serve as an additional driver for Kazakhstan's sustainable development, while also contributing to the strengthening of the country's international standing.

The leaders also exchanged views on current regional and international issues and reviewed the schedule of forthcoming bilateral and multilateral events.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached $4.97 billion in 2025, representing an 11.4% increase compared to the previous year. Exports amounted to $1.55 billion, reflecting a rise of 1.2%, while imports increased by 16.6%, reaching $3.4 billion.