Oscars 2026: Zendaya's Ring Stack Fuels Speculation About Secret Marriage With Tom Holland

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya raised eyebrows at the 98th edition of the Academy Award as she flaunted a ring stack.

The actress graced the Dolby Theater stage on Monday while presenting alongside Robert Pattinson, her co-star in 'The Drama', at the 2026 Oscars amid speculation that she secretly wed fiance Tom Holland, reports 'People' magazine.

Zendaya accessorized her one-shoulder floor-length brown gown with sparkling jewelry to present the Best Director honor to Paul Thomas Anderson for 'One Battle After Another'.

While her earrings and Rolex watch were decked in diamonds, her rings stole the show, specifically what might be her gold wedding band amid rumors of her nuptials to Holland.

As per 'People', Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, claimed that she secretly tied the knot with her Spider-Man co-star. Naturally, the news sent the internet ablaze since there has been no update post their engagement. At the Oscars, however, Roach didn't spill any info on his previous admission on Zendaya, who cheekily announced she got engaged to Holland at the 2025 Golden Globes by showing up with her engagement ring.

In an interview with Etalk, the image architect was asked if he could "confirm" if Zendaya and Holland's wedding actually happened. He immediately dodged the question.“You know what? I really wanted those Chanel shoes that just dropped the other day, but I didn't make it to the store in time. So hopefully I can still get them”, he replied, completely avoiding the topic.

Neither of the actors has confirmed their relationship status. However, eagle-eyed fans have been trying to piece together the mystery by breaking down their most recent outings. Three days before Roach's admission, Holland was seen without a wedding band on a California outing on February 26. Later, Zendaya was pictured wearing what appeared to be a wedding band in promotional photos for her new film, 'The Drama'.