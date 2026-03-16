Karnataka Tragedy: Woman Dies By Suicide After Family Faces Alleged Social Boycott In Yadgir

Yadgir: In a heartbreaking incident, a mother has paid with her life for her son's alleged actions. Her family was socially boycotted by community leaders after her son was accused of having an illicit relationship with a pregnant woman. Deeply distressed by the constant harassment, the woman jumped into a river and ended her life. This tragic event took place at the Joladadagi bridge-cum-barrage in Vadagera taluk on Saturday but came to light only recently.

The deceased has been identified as Kamalamma, a 42-year-old resident of Girinagar in Yadgir. A few months ago, leaders of the Shillekyata community accused her son, Erriswamy, of having an affair with a pregnant woman from their community. As a punishment, they reportedly imposed a 10-year social boycott on Kamalamma's entire family.

Mother Ends Life Over Social Boycott

The family was allegedly ordered to vacate their house and was forbidden from speaking to anyone in the community. The leaders also warned that anyone who spoke to the family would also face a 10-year boycott. Because of this, Kamalamma and her family were facing constant harassment.

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Reports say the community leaders also stopped them from carrying on their livelihood of fishing and selling fish, which pushed the family into a severe crisis. On top of the social boycott, a fine of Rs. 50,000 was also imposed. Kamalamma was devastated, wondering how her family would survive. She went to a relative's village in Joladadagi. Overwhelmed with grief, she went to the nearby Bhima river, placed her mangalsutra on the bridge-cum-barrage, and jumped into the water.

After being informed, Vadagera police arrived at the scene and, with the help of locals, retrieved her body from the river. The body was then moved to the mortuary at the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 108 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) for abetment to suicide. Police sources have confirmed that two people have been taken into custody, and a search is on for three others.

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