Oscars 2026: Meet Best Actress Winner Jessie Buckley Career, Net Worth, Films And Life

Jessie Buckley has captured global attention after winning Best Actress at the 98th Academy Awards. Here's a closer look at her career journey, net worth, notable films, and personal life.

Irish star Jessie Buckley made global headlines after winning Best Actress at the Oscars 2026 for her powerful performance in Hamnet. The actress portrayed Agnes Shakespeare, the wife of William Shakespeare, in the emotional historical drama directed by Chloé Zhao. Her moving performance earned widespread acclaim and several major awards throughout the season.

At the 98th Academy Awards, Jessie Buckley won the Best Actress Oscar, making history as the first Irish performer to win in this category. The film Hamnet explores the grief of Shakespeare's family after the death of their son and received strong praise from critics worldwide.

Buckley's win capped an incredible awards season. She had already received major honours at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, solidifying her reputation as one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

Born in Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland, Jessie Buckley initially gained attention after appearing in a BBC talent show before transitioning into acting and theatre. She quickly impressed critics with her performances on stage, television and independent films.

Her breakthrough roles came in films such as:



Wild Rose

Beast

The Lost Daughter

Women Talking Wicked Little Letters

These performances helped her build a strong reputation in Hollywood and international cinema.

Also Read: Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley Win Big – See Full Winners List

Jessie Buckley's estimated net worth ranges between $3 million and $8 million, earned through films, television projects, theatre productions and music performances.

Despite her rising fame, Buckley maintains a relatively private life. She reportedly divides her time between London and a countryside home, living with her husband Freddie and their daughter.

With her Oscar win for Hamnet, Jessie Buckley has cemented her place among Hollywood's most respected performers. Known for her emotional depth and fearless performances, the Irish actress continues to take on challenging roles that showcase her extraordinary acting range.