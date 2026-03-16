US Revives Railgun Tests As Iran War Bleeds Air Defenses

MENAFN - Asia Times) Missile salvos from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific are exposing the limits of interceptor-based defenses, and the US Navy's renewed testing of its electromagnetic railgun suggests a possible answer.

This month, The War Zone (TWZ) reported that the US Navy has resumed live-fire testing of its prototype electromagnetic railgun (EMRG) after years of apparent dormancy, conducting a three-day test campaign at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico in February 2025, according to a Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Port Hueneme Division review document.

The tests, carried out jointly by the NSWC White Sands Detachment and the NSWC Dahlgren Division for Naval Sea Systems Command's Joint Hypersonics Transition Office, marked the first publicly noted activity involving the weapon since the Navy said in 2021 it would effectively shelve the program after technical hurdles stalled development.

The EMRG, which accelerates projectiles using electromagnetic force rather than chemical propellants, had previously been tested at Dahlgren, Virginia, before being moved to White Sands in 2019 for further experimentation.

Although the purpose of the latest tests remains unclear, officials suggest the system may serve as a high-speed launch platform for hypersonic research payloads as the US military expands its hypersonic test infrastructure.

The renewed activity also coincides with plans for a new class of large US surface combatants known as the“Trump class”, or BBG(X), envisioned as 35,000-ton warships armed with missiles, lasers and potentially railguns. However, the lead ship, USS Defiant, is not expected to be operational before the early 2030s.

Despite ongoing technical challenges-including high power demands, cooling requirements, and barrel wear-the US Navy still sees railguns as potentially cost-effective, long-range weapons capable of hitting targets at sea, on land, and in the air.