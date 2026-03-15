Odisha: Whirlwind In Mayurbhanj Injures 12, Damages Over 50 Homes

A whirlwind struck Karanjia block in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, severely impacting the area, with more than 50 houses affected, and over 12 people sustaining serious injuries. According to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mayurbhanj Netrananda Mallick of Mayurbhanj district administration, authorities were currently conducting detailed assessments to evaluate the full extent of the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

Official Response and Damage Assessment

The whirlwind struck Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to ANI, ADM Mallick said they received information from the media and after contacting the Tehsildar and a Block Development Officer (BDO) about the cyclone gust causing major damage in the district.

"Once we got information from the media and by contacting the Tehsildar and a BDO. A tornado occurred today around 3 to 4 pm. More than 50 thatched houses or Asbestos houses have been damaged, and some people have been injured. They have been shifted to the nearest medical facilities, and an assessment is ongoing. The BDO, Tehsildar and revenue authorities are there, and further details will be provided after the assessment is complete," said the ADM.

Relief Efforts on Ground

The injured persons have been shifted to the nearest facilities for treatment. Revenue authorities, including the BDO and the Tehsildar, are present at the site conducting a detailed assessment of the damage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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