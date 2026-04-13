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Pope Leo XIV Launches Landmark African Tour
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV commenced on Monday a significant journey across Africa, marking his first major international visit since becoming pontiff. The trip reflects central themes and priorities of his papacy.
According to Vatican News, the pope is set to travel from April 13 to April 23, visiting Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.
Throughout the tour, he is anticipated to focus on several pressing global concerns, including peacebuilding, migration challenges, environmental stewardship, youth engagement, and the importance of family life.
The journey begins in Algeria, where he will remain for two days, making history as the first pope ever to visit the country. While there, he is expected to meet with government officials, engage with members of an Augustinian community, and visit a memorial honoring those who died in the 1954–1962 Algerian war of independence.
Overall, this visit represents the most extensive foreign trip he has undertaken since assuming the papacy.
According to Vatican News, the pope is set to travel from April 13 to April 23, visiting Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.
Throughout the tour, he is anticipated to focus on several pressing global concerns, including peacebuilding, migration challenges, environmental stewardship, youth engagement, and the importance of family life.
The journey begins in Algeria, where he will remain for two days, making history as the first pope ever to visit the country. While there, he is expected to meet with government officials, engage with members of an Augustinian community, and visit a memorial honoring those who died in the 1954–1962 Algerian war of independence.
Overall, this visit represents the most extensive foreign trip he has undertaken since assuming the papacy.
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