Oscars 2026: In Memoriam Pays Tribute To Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, Robert Redford

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) The 98th Academy Awards ceremony paid tribute to several notable figures from the global film community who passed away during last year. The In Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards paid tribute to several notable figures from the global film community who passed away during the year. Among those remembered were actors Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, and Robert Redford, all of whom left a lasting mark on American cinema through decades of influential performances and filmmaking.

The montage also honoured actor and comedian Catherine O'Hara, recognised for her work across film and television. Beyond the acting fraternity, the tribute acknowledged contributions from other creative fields connected to cinema. Among them was legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, whose designs have long been associated with Hollywood, red carpets, and costume collaborations with filmmakers.

The In Memoriam segment is a long-standing tradition at the Academy Awards, dedicated to remembering artists, technicians, and industry figures whose work shaped the film industry. Through archival visuals and music, the tribute highlighted the cultural and artistic influence of these individuals. The segment served as a moment of reflection during the ceremony, recognising their achievements and acknowledging the legacy they left behind in cinema and the wider entertainment world.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

This year, the Oscars is being hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. The awards will also see actor-producer Priyanka Chopra turn presenter at the star-studded event. Director Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' is leading the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.