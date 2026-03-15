Pittsburgh Aesthetics Rebrands As Avere Beauty, Expanding Med Spa Services In Mars, Pennsylvania And Surrounding Areas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transition brings enhanced patient experience and Botox, lip filler, and other med spa treatments









Avere Beauty Logo

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittsburgh Aesthetics, a physician-led medical aesthetics practice in Mars, Pennsylvania, announced today that it will officially operate under the Avere Beauty

The transition reflects Avere Beauty's commitment to patient-centered care, ensuring that individuals seeking aesthetic treatments continue to receive the same personalized attention while benefiting from a broader range of services and locations.

What Patients Can Expect:



Same care team & location: The Mars office will continue to operate at 179 Scharberry Ln, providing the same experience and care patients know and trust.



Expanded med spa services: Patients can continue to access a full suite of services, including Botox, lip filler, biostimulators, PDO threads, facials, Hydrafacials, laser treatments, and weight loss programs. Laser tattoo removal and weight loss services will be available Mid-April



Brand updates: Over the coming weeks, patients will notice updated signage, digital platforms, and communications reflecting the Avere Beauty brand.



Scheduling continuity: Current appointments will proceed as planned, with new booking details shared via email, text, and the website.

Expanded access across locations: In addition to Mars, Avere Beauty operates in Lawrenceville (3453 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201), Export/Murrysville (5100 Old William Penn Hwy, Export, PA 15632), and Blawnox (307 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238). These locations offer increased appointment availability and access to the practice's full med spa offerings.

