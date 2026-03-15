NC Leaders Meet LG, Seek Youth Release Ahead Of Eid

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A delegation of legislators from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar and urged him to review the cases of youth arrested following mourning gatherings reported in parts of Kashmir following the assassination of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in Iran.

The delegation was led by Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and included Tanvir Sadiq, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Zadibal. They were accompanied by MLAs Ali Mohammad Dar (Chadoora), Javaid Riyaz Bedar (Pattan) and Hilal Akbar Lone (Sonawari).

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According to Sadiq, the meeting focused on humanitarian concerns related to the detention of several youths following mourning gatherings held after reports concerning Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sadiq said the Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation that the matter would be examined.

“We met LG Manoj Sinha today and he assured us that the cases of those mourners who were arrested in the aftermath of the developments related to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be reviewed,” Sadiq said.

He expressed hope that the detained individuals would be released following the review process.

“We hope that all those arrested will be released. The meeting with the LG was cordial,” he added.

Sadiq said the delegation highlighted the humanitarian dimension of the issue, particularly with the upcoming festival of Eid al-Fitr approaching.

“We stressed that Eid is coming and these arrested youth should be released so that their families do not suffer during the festival,” he said.

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The meeting comes amid calls from regional political parties urging the administration to reconsider arrests linked to recent public demonstrations and mourning gatherings reported in parts of Kashmir.

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Sadiq reiterated that the National Conference does not support what he described as a“prison policy” and said the party would continue advocating for the release of detainees.

He also referred to the party's ongoing demand for the release of Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda.

“We have also been fighting to ensure the release of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik,” Sadiq said.

The National Conference delegation urged the Lieutenant Governor to adopt a humanitarian approach while reviewing the cases, particularly in view of the upcoming religious festival.