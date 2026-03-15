US To Receive Up To $10 Billion From Investors Under Tiktok Agreement

MENAFN - AzerNews) The administration of Donald Trump is expected to receive around $10 billion from investors as part of an agreement allowing the continued operation of TikTok in the United States, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter,reports.

According to the report, in January the US and China reached an agreement on the sale of TikTok's American division to a specially created consortium. The group includes Silver Lake, Oracle, and the UAE-based investment company MGX, along with several other investors.

Under the terms of the agreement, investors have already transferred about $2.5 billion to the United States Department of the Treasury. The total amount of payments is expected to reach $10 billion as further transactions are completed.

The publication notes that this represents one of the largest payments ever recorded in connection with government assistance in facilitating a corporate deal. US officials reportedly say the amount reflects President Trump's role in negotiating with Beijing over TikTok's continued presence in the US market.