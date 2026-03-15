Fourteen Hostile Drones Breach Kuwait's Airspace In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) – The Kuwaiti Armed Forces detected 14 hostile drones that violated the country's airspace over the past 24 hours, Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday.According to the ministry, eight of the drones were intercepted and destroyed, while falling debris caused limited material damage and minor injuries to three members of the armed forces.The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the ministry's spokesperson, Colonel Saud Atwan, as saying that the injured personnel received the necessary treatment and their condition is stable.Atwan added that three hostile drones targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing damage to the airport's radar system but resulting in no casualties.He noted that three other drones crashed outside the threat area, posing no danger.