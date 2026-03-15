'Safety Of All Kids In UAE Remains Top Priority': Sheikh Mohamed On Emirati Children's Day

The UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his wishes on Emirati Children's Day, stressing the importance of providing a safe and supportive environment for children.

He said, 'On "Emirati Children's Day" and in the Year of the Family, we affirm that providing a safe, stable, and thriving environment for all children in the UAE and instilling love for the homeland and sacrifice for its sake in their minds and hearts is an utmost priority, a noblest goal, and a vital investment in the nation's future.'

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Sheikh Mohamed added that 'despite the challenges around us, the UAE will continue to raise and nurture its children on the values of humanity, goodness and coexistence upon which our state was founded'.

The President noted that this is out of belief that this is the path 'that protects the future of coming generations and ensures progress and stability for all'.

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