Qatar Announces Week-Long Official Holidays For Eid Al-Fitr 2026

Qatar's Amiri Diwan has announced the official Eid Al-Fitr 2026 holidays. The dates for government offices and other institutions have been revealed, Qatar News Agency reported.

For ministries, government agencies, public bodies and other institutions, the holiday will begin on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and end on Monday, March 23, 2026, with employees resuming their work on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

The announcement also said that the Governor of Qatar Central Bank determines the start and end dates of the holiday for Qatar Central Bank and the financial institutions under the supervision of the bank, as well as for the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the financial markets under the supervision of the authority.