Bahrain Aluminium Giant Trims Output Amid Supply Squeeze Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Aluminium Bahrain BSC, operator of the world's largest single-site aluminium smelter, has begun a phased shutdown of part of its production capacity in an effort to conserve dwindling raw-material supplies as shipping routes in the Gulf face severe disruption.

The company, widely known as Alba, confirmed that it has taken three production lines offline, representing about 19 per cent of its annual output capacity of roughly 1.6 million tonnes. The move forms part of what the company described as a controlled and safe reduction strategy intended to preserve critical feedstocks while keeping the remainder of the plant operational.

The decision marks one of the most significant production curbs in the global aluminium industry during the current wave of logistical turmoil affecting Gulf energy and commodity shipments. Alba's smelter complex in Askar has long been regarded as the world's largest aluminium facility located at a single site, supplying metal used in transport, construction, packaging and consumer electronics.

Management indicated that the partial shutdown is designed primarily to safeguard supplies of alumina and other raw materials required for aluminium production. Most Gulf smelters rely on imported alumina and bauxite shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors. Disruptions to maritime transit have sharply reduced the flow of these inputs into the region while also blocking exports of finished aluminium.

The shutdown process itself is technically delicate. Aluminium smelting requires electrolytic cells, known as pots, that operate continuously at extremely high temperatures. Abrupt stoppages can permanently damage the equipment, forcing producers to implement gradual reductions in output rather than immediate halts. Industry specialists note that restarting a cooled potline can take months, meaning that even temporary curbs can remove substantial volumes of metal from global markets.

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Alba had already signalled mounting strain earlier when it declared force majeure on certain supply contracts, warning customers that shipping disruptions would prevent the company from meeting delivery commitments. Buyers across Europe, Asia and North America rely heavily on Gulf aluminium shipments, making the region's production network a critical link in global supply chains.

The Middle East accounts for roughly eight to nine per cent of global primary aluminium output, with large smelters in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar forming the backbone of that production. The region's competitive advantage stems from access to relatively low-cost energy, a key factor for an industry that consumes enormous quantities of electricity.

However, the same facilities are structurally dependent on imported raw materials. Gulf producers generate only a small share of the world's alumina and bauxite, leaving them reliant on shipments from countries such as Australia, Guinea and Sierra Leone. When shipping routes tighten or vessels are forced to divert, smelters can face supply shortages within weeks because inventories typically cover only limited operating periods.

Market reaction to the disruption has been swift. Aluminium prices on global exchanges have climbed sharply as traders assess the impact of constrained output from the Gulf. Premiums paid by manufacturers for physical aluminium deliveries have surged in both Europe and the United States, reflecting tighter availability of metal for immediate use.

Commodity trading houses have begun repositioning inventories to meet contractual obligations, with some firms withdrawing large quantities of aluminium from storage facilities to redirect supplies toward markets experiencing shortages. The movement of stockpiles has added to volatility in the physical market and heightened expectations of prolonged supply pressure.

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Industry analysts warn that the effect of smelter curtailments may extend beyond the immediate crisis because restarting production lines is a lengthy and complex process. Even if shipping conditions improve quickly, the reduction in output could continue to influence market balances for several months as facilities gradually return to full capacity.

Other regional producers are facing similar challenges. Qatalum, a major smelter jointly operated by Norsk Hydro and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company, has begun shutting down operations following disruptions to energy supply and logistics, raising concerns about further losses in regional output.

Manufacturers across sectors ranging from automotive to aerospace are closely monitoring the situation. Aluminium plays a central role in modern industrial supply chains due to its lightweight properties and corrosion resistance. Any sustained reduction in availability risks pushing production costs higher for companies that depend on the metal.

For Bahrain, the curbs underscore the strategic importance of the aluminium sector to the island nation's economy. Alba has been a cornerstone of the country's industrial diversification strategy since commercial operations began in the early 1970s, supporting a network of downstream manufacturing industries that convert raw aluminium into higher-value products.

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