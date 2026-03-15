Versitron Launches Advanced Fiber Optic Media Converters For System Integrators

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Versitron has expanded its portfolio of Fiber Optic Media Converters with solutions designed specifically for system integrators.

Newark, March 13, 2026 – Versitron, a leading provider of industrial networking and fiber connectivity solutions, has announced the release of its latest Fiber Optic Media Converters, engineered specifically to meet the needs of system integrators deploying high-performance, reliable, and secure network infrastructure. Designed to bridge Ethernet and fiber networks, these converters enable integrators to extend connectivity over long distances, maintain high-speed data transfer, and ensure stable communication across industrial, enterprise, and commercial applications.

The new lineup includes the industrial gigabit ethernet fiber converter, which supports gigabit data rates to provide consistent high-speed connectivity between copper Ethernet and fiber optic networks. This solution is ideal for industrial environments, manufacturing plants, and enterprise facilities where uninterrupted performance and reliable data transmission are critical. System integrators can deploy these converters to extend network coverage and ensure robust communication between remote devices and central network infrastructure.

For integrators requiring advanced control and monitoring, Versitron offers the managed SFP fiber media converter , featuring flexible SFP slot compatibility for both singlemode and multimode fiber modules. This allows system integrators to customize network distance and bandwidth according to the specific requirements of each deployment. The managed capabilities provide administrators with real-time monitoring, network diagnostics, and configuration options to optimize performance and maintain uptime across complex network topologies.

The series also includes the high performance fiber media converter, designed to deliver maximum reliability and low-latency data transmission for bandwidth-intensive applications. These converters are ideal for surveillance systems, industrial automation, and enterprise networks that demand fast, uninterrupted communication between multiple devices and network nodes. Their high-performance design ensures consistent operation even under heavy network loads and challenging environmental conditions.

Versitron further enhances network security and reliability with the secure ethernet to fiber converter, which provides a dependable connection between copper and fiber segments while protecting data integrity. This feature is essential for industrial and commercial networks where secure, uninterrupted data transmission is required, such as in control systems, critical infrastructure, or enterprise backbone networks.

Additionally, the commercial grade fiber media converter provides a versatile solution for office, campus, and enterprise deployments, allowing system integrators to implement cost-effective, scalable fiber networks that maintain high performance. These commercial-grade converters combine ease of installation with industrial reliability, enabling integrators to deliver dependable fiber connectivity for both existing networks and new installations.

Versitron's Fiber Optic Media Converters are engineered for durability and long-term performance. Their robust hardware design ensures operation in harsh industrial conditions, including temperature variations, vibration, and electrical interference. The converters are compact, flexible, and compatible with both existing copper and fiber infrastructures, making them ideal for integrators who need to deploy reliable networks efficiently and cost-effectively.

By offering a comprehensive range of converters that combine industrial gigabit ethernet fiber converter, managed SFP fiber media converter, high performance fiber media converter, secure ethernet to fiber converter, and commercial grade fiber media converter options, Versitron provides system integrators with solutions that meet diverse deployment needs. These devices support network expansion, enterprise connectivity, industrial automation, and surveillance projects, enabling integrators to deliver resilient, high-speed fiber-based communication networks.

Availability

Versitron's Fiber Optic Media Converter solutions are available for system integrator projects worldwide. Detailed product specifications, deployment guidance, and ordering information can be accessed through the official website.

About Versitron

Versitron designs and manufactures high-performance networking solutions, including fiber media converters, industrial Ethernet switches, and fiber connectivity products for mission-critical communication environments. Trusted by system integrators globally, Versitron products deliver reliable connectivity, scalable performance, and long-term operational stability across industrial, enterprise, and commercial networks.