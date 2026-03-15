Don't Know How I Got 77-10 Record Last Season, Getting To Play Olympics Will Be Unmatched, Says Anahat Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) After a brilliant season in which she finished with a 77/10 win/loss record, India's young squash sensation Anahat Singh is hoping to continue with the momentum in the next two seasons and is looking forward to showcasing her skills when squash makes its debut in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee National Convention 2026 of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI), Anahat noted she has represented the country in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, and they have been the best events of her life. She hoped the experience would help her at the Olympics.

"This is the first time that squash will be a part of the Olympics. Getting the chance to play at such a big major Games and representing India at that level is something that's unmatched by any of the tour events that I play. Like I mentioned, playing for India....I've played in two events, the Commonwealth and the Asian Games. They've been some of the best events of my life," she said.

Talking about her brilliant record in the 2025 season, Anahat said, "To be honest, I don't know how I got that (77-10 Win-Loss record). I've just been focusing on practicing. It's not too much that I think about the record or the scores, as to how many I've won and how many I've lost. It's like a bonus hearing about it. It's just something that pushes me to do better."

Anahat said that she has had the most fun being around squash players on court or off-court. She said she has learnt the most by being with senior teammates like Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, and Saurav Ghoshal.

"If anyone ever asks me whether it's squash or outside squash, it's the most that I've learnt and the most fun that I've had as well outside the court. Getting to meet so many people, spending time with my teammates like Joshna, Dipika, Saurav...they've been in the game for so long, and I've been really inspired, and I'm really lucky that I have them by my side. I get to learn so much from them every day. Of course, getting to play at the Commonwealth Games in India would be really amazing. Getting to be on home soil in front of your family and friends," said Anahat.

She also talked about playing for the country and said she could not have done that with the support of corporates, the government, and the whole country. Anahat said she would like to return the favour by getting some medals in the big games and making the country proud.

"Playing in India is not the same as playing anywhere else. Getting that chance would be really amazing. I don't think I would be talking about any of this if I didn't have the support of corporates, the government, the docs, just the whole country. They've been by my side through all of it. Getting this opportunity is something that I'm always really grateful for. It would be really amazing if I could return the favour by getting some medals in the big games and making the country proud," she said.