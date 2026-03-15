Rajnath Singh Backs PPP Model To Boost Sports Economy​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called for enhanced public-private partnership to provide renewed thrust to India's sports economy.​

Addressing a gathering at a Polo tournament supported by private corporate sponsors, the Defence Minister said,“The government, through a series of initiatives, is fostering a sports culture within the country where athletes and youth have access to opportunities, resources and respect.”​

Rajnath Singh asserted that, in the near future, India will carve out a strong global identity in sports, especially Polo, if the government, the private sector, and various social groups work together.​

He stated that Polo is deeply rooted in the nation's sporting traditions, spanning thousands of years, and can rightfully be designated as a 'Heritage Sport' of India.​

He noted that the Indian Army has made a significant contribution towards bringing talented players into the sport of Polo and in preserving its rich heritage, said a statement.​

“Working in collaboration with the Indian Polo Association, the Indian Army has played a pivotal role in keeping this legacy vibrant and relevant. I am confident that, working together, we will foster a positive culture for Polo and other sports in India. This will enable our young talent to come to the fore and bring glory to the nation,” he said. ​

Rajnath Singh stated that initiatives such as 'Khelo India' and the 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme' coupled with the unprecedented development of sports infrastructure, have provided the youth with a new platform to excel and move forward.​

He added that the 'National Sports Governance Act' and the 'Khelo Bharat Policy' are set to yield immense benefits for talented athletes and will foster greater transparency and accountability within sports organisations.​

The Minister emphasised that, just as private participation has infused new energy and momentum into industrialisation, technology, and education, private players and industry stakeholders would foster the development of a professional approach, a long-term vision, and a sustainable support system.​

This, he added, would provide athletes with access to superior coaching, world-class facilities, and opportunities for international-level preparation. ​